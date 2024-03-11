Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 seasonPosh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season
Posh fans watch the 3-0 defeat at Luton Town on the opening day of the 2021/22 season

The pain, passion and joy: 33 cracking pictures of Peterborough United fans roaring on the lads

Posh have some brilliant fans who back the boys through thick and thin.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Apr 2022, 07:00 GMT
Updated 10th Mar 2024, 12:47 GMT

They will be there all season roaring the lads on as ever.

Here in our latest Posh gallery we’ve dug deep to bring you pics of just some of the fans who have watched the club down the years.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

You can get the latest Posh news here.

Peterborough fans wear face masks refering to reports of Blackburn Rovers players contracting Swine Flu before the Carling Cup 4th Round match at Ewood Park on October 27, 2009.

1. Blackburn v Posh

Peterborough fans wear face masks refering to reports of Blackburn Rovers players contracting Swine Flu before the Carling Cup 4th Round match at Ewood Park on October 27, 2009. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
A Peterborough fan cheers on his team during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final win over Chesterfield.

2. Posh v Chesterfield

A Peterborough fan cheers on his team during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final win over Chesterfield. Photo: Ben Hoskins

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans enjoy a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

3. Posh v Birmingham - 18th Sept 2021

Peterborough United fans enjoy a 3-0 win over Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Peterborough United fans enjoy a 3-0 win over Birmingham City.

4. Posh v Birmingham - 18th Sept 2021

Peterborough United fans enjoy a 3-0 win over Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page