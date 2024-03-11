They will be there all season roaring the lads on as ever.

Here in our latest Posh gallery we’ve dug deep to bring you pics of just some of the fans who have watched the club down the years.

Take a look and see if there is anyone you recognise.

You can get the latest Posh news here.

1 . Blackburn v Posh Peterborough fans wear face masks refering to reports of Blackburn Rovers players contracting Swine Flu before the Carling Cup 4th Round match at Ewood Park on October 27, 2009. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2 . Posh v Chesterfield A Peterborough fan cheers on his team during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy Final win over Chesterfield. Photo: Ben Hoskins Photo Sales

3 . Posh v Birmingham - 18th Sept 2021 Peterborough United fans enjoy a 3-0 win over Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com Photo Sales