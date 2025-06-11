The other Peterborough United legends who could have been written into a historical home shirt

1 . TONY ADCOCK (right)

Top-class forward recruited on the same day in December 1991 as Bobby Barnes (pictured, centre). Barnes is on the Posh shirt, but a fellow Wembley play-off final winner and top scorer in the highest Football League finish in the club's history (10th in the second tier in 1992-93) is not. Also pictured left is Marc 'Ginge' Tracy who is now chief scout at League One Luton Town. Adcock was all class and vision and a true Posh great. Photo: David Lowndes