The other Peterborough United legends who could have been written into a historical home shirt

By Alan Swann
Published 11th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2025, 13:20 BST
Peterborough United are blessed with scores of legendary figures so picking just 20 to adorn a new home shirt was the devil's own job.

In the opinion of this writer it was a superb idea to have the likes of ‘The Holy Trinity’ written onto the pleasingly traditional all-blue shirt. It’s also provoked plenty of comment which won’t be a bad thing marketing-wise as the shirt will remain in the news for a little longer.

But it also fair to question some of the choices. The 20 names in use – Terry Bly, Bobby Barnes, George Boyd, Noel Cantwell, Jack Carmichael, Ken Charlery, Andy Clarke, John Cozens, David Farrell, Darren Ferguson, Jim Hall, Mick Halsall, Noel Luke, Aaron McLean, Craig Mackail-Smith, Peter McNamee, Tommy Robson, Chris Turner, Mark Tyler, David Seaman – are all worthy figures in Posh history, but there are some notable omissions including those we have included in this article.

Posh have confirmed players still active were not considered which ruled out Ivan Toney, Harrison Burrows and Jonson Clarke-Harris among others.

Top-class forward recruited on the same day in December 1991 as Bobby Barnes (pictured, centre). Barnes is on the Posh shirt, but a fellow Wembley play-off final winner and top scorer in the highest Football League finish in the club's history (10th in the second tier in 1992-93) is not. Also pictured left is Marc 'Ginge' Tracy who is now chief scout at League One Luton Town. Adcock was all class and vision and a true Posh great.

1. TONY ADCOCK (right)

Photo: David Lowndes

This midfielder was so good for Posh he won his five Ireland caps while at London Road. Gave eight years high quality service which included scoring giant-killing cup goals against Newcastle and Burnley when Posh reached the semi-finals of the League Cup in 1965-66. The previous season he was in the Posh team that knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup.

2. OLLIE CONMY

Photo: David Lowndes

One the great signing coups of Posh history. Scored 46 goals in 90 appearances before an inevitable return to the big time. Scored against Arsenal in that famous 1865 FA Cup win.

3. DEREK DOUGAN

Photo: PT

One of the greatest Posh midfielders, a star of the 1977-78 Posh team that came so close to promotion to the second tier for the first time in the club's history. Passionate and skilled in 156 appearances before a record Posh sale for £110k to Blackpool.

4. BOB DOYLE

Photo: David Lowndes

