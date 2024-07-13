Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony is not easily starstruck into silence.

But there is one famous face connected to a rival League One club who would leave the garrulous Irishmen lost for words if he turned up to the Weston Homes Stadium boardroom.

It’s not Hollywood superstars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney who have transformed Wrexham into from non-league no hopers to promotion fancies in League One.

It’s American Football legend Tom Brady who became a minority owner at Birmingham City last season. The seven-timer Super Bowl winner couldn’t help stave of relegation from the Championship, but the Blues are red hot favourites to win the League One title in the 2024-25 season.

"I’m not the sort of bloke who seeks out conversations with famous people,” MacAnthony said. “I’ve sat next to Leonardo DiCaprio and some famous rappers at big fights when we had ringside seats, but I don’t have a need to engage. That’s just me. My daughters, and probably my wife, would love to meet Ryan Reynolds for sure, but the only person who could make me lost for words would be Tom Brady. I’m a big fan of his so if Tom wants to reach out before we play Birmingham, I’m available!”