The night the lights went out on Peterborough United Women
There were five minutes to go of a home game against rock bottom Leek Town at Alfreton Town FC when the light went out. The match was then abandoned with the score at 1-1 as glass fragments were found of the playing surface.
The League will now decide on whether to replay the match or let the result stand. Posh will probably finish third no matter what the outcome – they are due to finish the season against Leafield Athletic at Bourne Town FC on Sunday (2pm) – but Leek still have a good chance of avoiding relegation.
Leek opened the scoring from a corner 10 minutes into the second-half with Posh levelling through a close-range finish from substitute Emily Brett on 70 minutes.
Posh gave second-half debuts to under 23 players Edyn Osker and Ella-Mai Bale.
Posh: Corry, Connor, Driscoll-King, Fletcher (sub Driscoll), Lacite (sub Middleton), Brown, Lawlor, Perkins (sub Brett), Bennett (sub Bale), Kirk (sub Osker), Hilliard.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.