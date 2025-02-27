Posh beat Wrexham in their Vertu Trophy semi-final tie in North Wales 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Posh had been 2-0 down with under 20 minutes to go before substitute Brad Ihionvien equalised in the 91st minute. Posh will now play Birmingham City in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 13.
Re-live an exciting night at the Racecourse Ground through the lens of legendary PT photographer David Lowndes.
1. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground
Goalkeepers Jed Steer and Nicholas Bilokapic hug in mid-air! Photo: David Lowndes
2. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground
Posh fans celebrate the win at Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground
Posh Academy graduates James Dornelly and Ricky-Jade Jones enjoy the celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground
Bradley Ihionvien is front and centre of the celebrations in front of the Posh fans. Photo: David Lowndes
