Malik Mothersille leads the Posh celebrations at Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.Malik Mothersille leads the Posh celebrations at Wrexham. Photo David Lowndes.
The night Peterborough United booked another trip to Wembley told in pictures by David Lowndes

By Alan Swann
Published 27th Feb 2025, 03:10 BST
Peterborough United sprinkled some stardust on a frustrating season by booking a return trip to Wembley in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night.

Posh beat Wrexham in their Vertu Trophy semi-final tie in North Wales 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw. Posh had been 2-0 down with under 20 minutes to go before substitute Brad Ihionvien equalised in the 91st minute. Posh will now play Birmingham City in the final at Wembley on Sunday, April 13.

Re-live an exciting night at the Racecourse Ground through the lens of legendary PT photographer David Lowndes.

Goalkeepers Jed Steer and Nicholas Bilokapic hug in mid-air!

1. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground

Goalkeepers Jed Steer and Nicholas Bilokapic hug in mid-air! Photo: David Lowndes

Posh fans celebrate the win at Wrexham.

2. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground

Posh fans celebrate the win at Wrexham. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh Academy graduates James Dornelly and Ricky-Jade Jones enjoy the celebrations.

3. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground

Posh Academy graduates James Dornelly and Ricky-Jade Jones enjoy the celebrations. Photo: David Lowndes

Bradley Ihionvien is front and centre of the celebrations in front of the Posh fans.

4. Wrexham v Posh at the Racecourse ground

Bradley Ihionvien is front and centre of the celebrations in front of the Posh fans. Photo: David Lowndes

