​Archie Collins would be the fans’ choice to replace Harrison Burrows as Posh captain in the 2024-25 season.

​The PT canvassed the club’s supporters on social media side X after Burrows appeared to take one foot outside the London Road door over the weekend.

Only three players were nominated, but Collins received the most votes ahead of midfield partner Hector Kyprianou and experienced goalkeeper Jed Steer.

Collins skippered his previous club Exeter City for a time and earned votes from Posh fans because he leads by example on the pitch.

Posh captaincy candidates Archie Collins (foreground) and Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Random suggestions included picking a scary player capable of influencing a referee! And one of the expected new centre-backs was also nominated even though we don’t know who they will be!

And another fans suggested giving it to a loan player (if we get one) following the success of Peter Kioso last season.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson is not expected to rush his decision. Last season he names Ephron Mason-Clark as club captain in succession to Jonson Clarke-Harris, but the armband soon passed to Burrows as Ferguson felt it had affected the dashing forward’s form.

FANS COMMENTS

Will Hector Kyprianou (left) follow in the footsteps of Harrison Burrows. Photo David Lowndes.

(As told to @PTAlan Swann on X)…

I'd give Collins a try.

@Rms1970Rob

Kyprianou or Collins for me, but probably pushing towards Collins a bit more as he leads by example every week.

@lukejuanpywell

Only role of the captain now is being able to approach the ref, so it needs to be someone scary.

@MrGlonk

Kyprianou as he’s been absolute class act on and off the pitch.

@batesolly18

Got to be Archie Collins if he wants it. 8/10 every match and leads by example.

@BaldyAl

Kyprianou is probably the only viable option right now.

@MrFord89

Steer or Collins. Collins was skipper at Exeter and certainly led by example on the pitch for us last season. Not the most vocal though, but we’re not blessed on that front.

@meresideposh72

You'd hope the new captain is not at the club yet. Need a leader at centre-back.

@DazMoody

Jed Steer, experienced and seems a good leader!

@Davidwh1971

I’d like to see either Kyprianou, Collins or Steer as the new captain. We cannot comment on their leadership skills as we aren’t players, but they all seem very easy-going and disciplined players so I’m sure all of them would do great as captain.

@bartoszdada23

Steer, most experienced and can see the whole game to dictate.

@Ryan19Stephens

We've had a few left field captaincy choices recently (EMC, Burrows, Kioso as a loanee), but I'd go Collins purely because it would suit him. He certainly leads by example.

@Romysdad

Give it to a loan player and make us all fall in love again.