The club blurb to accompany the launch states: ‘This year we’ve given you something fun and fresh for away days and a clean, classic homage to home.

‘And now we’re proud to unveil our third kit for the 2023/24 season - the epitome of style and sophistication.

‘At Posh, we don’t do templates. Each kit is carefully crafted to complement our style of play and once again, we’ve partnered with the ground-breaking design team at Puma to create an iconic shirt which is sure to look as good on you in the stands, as it will in the streets.

The third Posh strip

‘Boasting luxurious deep blues, rich burgundy detailing, and tasteful gold accents, you’ll never want to take it off. This is more than just a football shirt. Its fashion at its finest.

‘As the old saying goes, ‘class is permanent’ and this year’s third option is certain to go down in history as one of the most popular Posh kits of all time.‘A sure fire sellout - order yours online now or make sure to be first in line when the club shop opens at 12pm on Monday to see for yourself how good this one looks in the flesh.’

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, with junior sizes from 5 - 14 years. The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors. Infant mini-kits are available in 6-9months, 12-18months, 2-3 years and 3-4 years.

