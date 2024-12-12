The new Peterborough United 'megastore' is now open for business
The store is set in the old ‘Posh Venue’ at the Weston Homes Stadium. It’s double size of the old Posh shop.
Players will be in attendance between 4pm-7pm on Thursday and Friday to greet supporters, sign autographs and for photo opportunities. Thursday’s line-up is 4-5pm Will Blackmore, Archie Collins and Joel Randall; 5-6pm Hector Kyprianou and Jadel Katongo; 6-7pm Ricky-Jade Jones and Emmanuel Fernandez. New Swedish striker Gustav Lindgren will be on duty on Friday.
There is an interactive area for youngsters in the 3,000 square foot space including a table football game.
There are over 60 new lines of merchandise and shopping remains online at www.theposhonlinestore.com
Posh commercial director Alex Harris said: "We are really excited to open the doors! A lot of work has gone into creating a store that we are very proud of and that has been down to the efforts of our staff, a whole host of contractors and a special thanks to our main contractor CK4, who have brought our vision to life.
"We feel the new store will enhance what we can offer our supporters with over 60 new lines added so that we can provide the perfect present for any Posh fan. Not only that, but we have added areas within the store that will provide a more immersive experience.”
Opening times
Thursday 12th December: 10am-7pm Friday 13th December: 10am-7pm Saturday 14th December: 10am-kick-off and for 30 minutes after the final whistle Sunday 15th December: Closed Monday 16th December: Closed Tuesday 17th December: 10am-5pm Wednesday 18th December: 10am-5pm Thursday 19th December: 10am-5pm Friday 20th December: 10am-5pm
Confirmation of opening times from December 21st until the New Year will be released soon. You can also shop online at www.theposhonlinestore.com.
