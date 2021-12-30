‘The most fickle fans in the game’ have their say on Peterborough United in 2021: ‘Bizarre transfer decisions, a rollercoaster, a predictable struggle after a dramatic promotion, reached DMac’s limit again, punching above our weight and we are staying up!’

The high of a Posh promotion celebration.

The PT asked fans to sum up the year in just eight words. All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Good in parts. Improvement essential and perfectly possible.

@janemor50334582

The low of a Posh relegation battle.

Excellent League One team, not up to Championship.

@davidrubull2010

Great start, poor finish, let’s survive in 2022.

@amwright40

Objective 1 achieved, objective 2 still achievable.

@Deedz42

Bizarre transfer decisions and nowhere near fit enough.

@HillingdonPosh

Good, then underprepared + over-optimistic, reality check: great young players.

@Faugeres434

Keep doing the same things equals same outcome.

@bobafett26

Promotion felt great, awful recruitment, not Championship ready.

@jack0hinch

Impossible to understand the summer transfers/contracts.

@kevincook77

Pleased to still have a team to support.

@jeanneventers

Incredibly dramatic promotion followed by predictable survival struggle.

@MarkPlummer81

Early year optimism has turned into December despair.

@bluearmy1989

Punching above our weight. Fergie is our King!

@stivesposh

Don’t follow them away unless you are insane.

@mickgoodie

Sometimes it was good, sometimes it was bad.

@AlexBatt

Could have done better and must try harder.

@Tomo40posh

Year of two halves - predictable rollercoaster. That’s Posh!

@TobyWoody

Many in league 1 would swap with us now.

@Rutlandspinner

Posh fans, take the highs with the lows.

@PaddySkinhead

Having the most fickle fans in the game.

@Troypeters

Eight years work seemingly undone in five months!

@davidwh1971

Punching way above our weight. Should be proud.

@ricktwelves

Posh have hit their limit with DMac again.

@Asphalt_Waves

January-May was great, gone downhill ever since.

@Kyle_Irving18

A rollercoaster ride with many highs and lows.

@emmaverde9

Well that didn’t go to plan then!

@gj1023

Lots of ups, but now too many downs.

@MNurrish

Lots of highs and lows, still staying up.

@tomsandfordpufc

Started off amazing, went down hill from August.

@Alexnelson2004

Massive highs followed by some equally massive lows.