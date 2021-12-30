‘The most fickle fans in the game’ have their say on Peterborough United in 2021: ‘Bizarre transfer decisions, a rollercoaster, a predictable struggle after a dramatic promotion, reached DMac’s limit again, punching above our weight and we are staying up!’
Peterborough United fans have had their say on their rollercoaster ride in 2021, a year when the high of a first promotion in 10 years was quickly followed by the low of a relegation battle.
The PT asked fans to sum up the year in just eight words. All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Good in parts. Improvement essential and perfectly possible.
Excellent League One team, not up to Championship.
Great start, poor finish, let’s survive in 2022.
Objective 1 achieved, objective 2 still achievable.
Bizarre transfer decisions and nowhere near fit enough.
Good, then underprepared + over-optimistic, reality check: great young players.
Keep doing the same things equals same outcome.
Promotion felt great, awful recruitment, not Championship ready.
Impossible to understand the summer transfers/contracts.
Pleased to still have a team to support.
Incredibly dramatic promotion followed by predictable survival struggle.
Early year optimism has turned into December despair.
Punching above our weight. Fergie is our King!
Don’t follow them away unless you are insane.
Sometimes it was good, sometimes it was bad.
Could have done better and must try harder.
Year of two halves - predictable rollercoaster. That’s Posh!
Many in league 1 would swap with us now.
Posh fans, take the highs with the lows.
Having the most fickle fans in the game.
Eight years work seemingly undone in five months!
Punching way above our weight. Should be proud.
Posh have hit their limit with DMac again.
January-May was great, gone downhill ever since.
A rollercoaster ride with many highs and lows.
Well that didn’t go to plan then!
Lots of ups, but now too many downs.
Lots of highs and lows, still staying up.
Started off amazing, went down hill from August.
Massive highs followed by some equally massive lows.
