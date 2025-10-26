The mighty managerial record of Darren Ferguson at Peterborough United

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and manager Darren Ferguson celebrate promotion from League One in 2009. Photo David Lowndes.

Darren Ferguson has compiled a mighty record as Peterborough United manager.

He leaves London Road for the fourth – and presumably last – time having manage the club a Posh record 679 times. He has also registered a club best 300 wins and his teams scored a club high of 1,019 goals.

In his last spell he won more than half of the games he managed, but also steered the club to the lowest League One finishing position of the Darragh MacAnthony of 18th. He of course left Posh yesterday with the team bottom of League One and hot favourites to return to the bottom tier of the Football League for the first time since 2008.

It remains a strong legacy though. He won either promotions or EFL trophies in each of his four spells as manager at Posh. He finished with a neat figure of 300 wins.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates promotion from League One in 2021 with defender Dan Butler. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

FERGIE’S POSH RECORD

COMPLETE RECORD

P678 W300 D135 L243 F1,019 A923

SPELL 1

The last trophy won by Posh under Darren Ferguson's management, the 2025 Vertu Trophy. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

January 2007-November 2009

EFL

P126 W63 D30 L33 F216 A146

% of available points 57.93

FA CUP

P9 W5 D2 L2 F16 A9

LEAGUE CUP

P7 W4 D0 L3 F13 A11

OTHER GAMES

P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A6

SPELL 2

January 2011-February 2015

P194 W75 D37 L82 F204 A285

% of available points 45.82

FA CUP

P8 W3 D1 L4 F11 A10

LEAGUE CUP

P8 W4 D0 L4 F21 A12

OTHER GAMES

P12 W6 D3 L3 F23 A14

SPELL 3

January 2019-February 2022

EFL

P129 W55 D26 L48 F198 A171

% of available points 49.3

FA CUP P8 W5 D1 L2 F15 A9

LEAGUE CUP

P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A6

OTHER GAMES

P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A11

SPELL 4

January 2023-October 2025

EFL

P127 W54 D25 L48 F203 A187

% of available points 50.04

FA CUP

P7 W3 D2 L2 F16 A13

LEAGUE CUP

P5 W0 D3 L2 F5 A8

OTHER MATCHES

P22 W16 D2 L4 F51 A25

OTHER FERGIE NUMBERS

0 – The number of Posh managers with a better record.

1 – The number of Posh relegations (in post when relegation was confirmed).

1 – The number of times he resigned from Posh.

3 – The number of EFL Trophy wins.

3 – The number of times he was sacked.

4 – The number of Posh promotions.

4 – The number of times he was appointed manager in the month January.

7- The number of major Posh successes.

73 – The number of wins in his first and last spells as manager