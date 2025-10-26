The mighty managerial record of Darren Ferguson at Peterborough United
He leaves London Road for the fourth – and presumably last – time having manage the club a Posh record 679 times. He has also registered a club best 300 wins and his teams scored a club high of 1,019 goals.
In his last spell he won more than half of the games he managed, but also steered the club to the lowest League One finishing position of the Darragh MacAnthony of 18th. He of course left Posh yesterday with the team bottom of League One and hot favourites to return to the bottom tier of the Football League for the first time since 2008.
It remains a strong legacy though. He won either promotions or EFL trophies in each of his four spells as manager at Posh. He finished with a neat figure of 300 wins.
FERGIE’S POSH RECORD
COMPLETE RECORD
P678 W300 D135 L243 F1,019 A923
SPELL 1
January 2007-November 2009
EFL
P126 W63 D30 L33 F216 A146
% of available points 57.93
FA CUP
P9 W5 D2 L2 F16 A9
LEAGUE CUP
P7 W4 D0 L3 F13 A11
OTHER GAMES
(EFL Trophy, play-offs)
P3 W1 D0 L2 F4 A6
SPELL 2
January 2011-February 2015
P194 W75 D37 L82 F204 A285
% of available points 45.82
FA CUP
P8 W3 D1 L4 F11 A10
LEAGUE CUP
P8 W4 D0 L4 F21 A12
OTHER GAMES
P12 W6 D3 L3 F23 A14
SPELL 3
January 2019-February 2022
EFL
P129 W55 D26 L48 F198 A171
% of available points 49.3
FA CUP P8 W5 D1 L2 F15 A9
LEAGUE CUP
P3 W0 D0 L3 F0 A6
OTHER GAMES
P10 W6 D3 L1 F23 A11
SPELL 4
January 2023-October 2025
EFL
P127 W54 D25 L48 F203 A187
% of available points 50.04
FA CUP
P7 W3 D2 L2 F16 A13
LEAGUE CUP
P5 W0 D3 L2 F5 A8
OTHER MATCHES
P22 W16 D2 L4 F51 A25
OTHER FERGIE NUMBERS
0 – The number of Posh managers with a better record.
1 – The number of Posh relegations (in post when relegation was confirmed).
1 – The number of times he resigned from Posh.
3 – The number of EFL Trophy wins.
3 – The number of times he was sacked.
4 – The number of Posh promotions.
4 – The number of times he was appointed manager in the month January.
7- The number of major Posh successes.
73 – The number of wins in his first and last spells as manager