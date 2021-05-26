The midfield maestro who was in every all-star team from Darren Ferguson’s three Peterborough United promotion-winning squads
My best XI from Darren Ferguson’s three Peterborough United League One promotion-winning squads provoked debate.
My team was (4-2-3-1): Lewis: Martin, Bennett, Zakuani, Williams. McCann, Taylor: Tomlin: Dembele, CMS, Boyd.
Only midfield maestro Grant McCann was picked in every team.
Your replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...
I’d have Mark Little at right-back, but otherwise I agree with your selection.
@NickEddington
Lewis: Rowe, Bennett, Kent, Thompson: Boyd, McCann, Taylor, Tomlin: CMS, JCH.
@JohnVerrall
Midfield diamond: Pym: Little, Zakuani, Thompson, Lee: McCann, Taylor, Boyd, Tomlin: JCH, CMS.
@ffsposh
(3-5-2): Lewis: Thompson, Bennett, Lee: Little, Taylor, Tomlin, McCann, Rowe: CMS, McLean.
@Pearsy4
(3-4-1-2): Pym: Bennett, Zakuani, Kent: Ward, Taylor, McCann, Rowe: Tomlin: JCH, CMS.
@Liampufc
(4-2-3-1): Lewis: Butler, Morgan, Kent, Basey: McCann, Keates: Ward, Lee, Boyd, JCH.
@mikeyposh58
(4-3-3): Pym: Little, Bennett, Kent, Rowe: Szmodics, McCann, Taylor: Boyd, CMS, JCH.
@Deepingposh
(4-2-3-1): Lewis: Martin, Bennett, Kent, Lee: McCann, Taylor: Ward, Tomlin, Boyd: JCH.
@JohnFernandez1