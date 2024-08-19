Joel Randall and Archie Collins (right) lift the EFL Trophy ay Wembley last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Joel Randall has pinpointed the moment his Peterborough United career was transformed.

Randall suffered a quiet two years following his million-pound move from Exeter City to the Weston Holmes Stadium in August 2021.

But the arrival of his best mate in football, midfielder Archie Collins, galvanised the 24 year-old, so much so Posh turned down the opportunity of doubling their money in favour of giving Randall a more lucrative, and longer, contract in the summer.

Randall’s response included his first two-goal Posh performance in Saturday’s 4-1 League One win at Shrewsbury.

Randall, Collins and left-back Jack Sparkes are all ex-Exeter City players and Posh are at St James Park for a League One fixture on Saturday.

"I had struggled on my own after moving up here,” Randall admitted in a post-match interview with BBC Cambs. “But one of the best things the club could have done for me was to sign Archie. Having the company of someone I knew so well really helped me to settle down.

"It’s just very enjoyable to play like we did at Shrewsbury. The expectation is for me, Kwame Poku, Malik Mothersille and Ricky-Jade Jones to go to another level and produce some moments this season now that we’ve lost Ephron Mason-Clark.

"We know we are top League One players and we have to keep showing it. The front four four did link up very well last weekend.

Joel Randall celebrates the Posh win at Shrewsbury. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"Our centre forwards are very different, but both are very effective. Malik can drop back in and link the player whereas Ricky likes to play on the shoulder and get in behind.

"Who plays depends on who the manager thinks is more suited to a game. I enjoy playing with both of them.

"My role is the link between defence and attack and I love the freedom to just go out and express myself. I try and slip players in on goal and grab some goals and assists if I can.

"It will be great to go back to Exeter on Saturday. There are three ex-Grecians in the team now and we can’t wait to go back down there to try and win another game.”