The loyal fans who have backed Peterborough United down the years - see who you know

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 07:00 BST
Our latest Posh fans gallery throws the spotlight on the fans who have watched the club over the seasons.

The images cover pre-season action, EFL Cup games, Championship and League One games – oh and the annual Wembley trip.

And no matter what the game or division Posh have been backed by vocal crowds who have always got behind the boys.

Take a look at the pictures and see if you can spot a familiar face.

Get more Posh content, here.

1. Posh v Plymouth

Peterborough United fans are pictured ahead of the EFL Cup game with Plymouth on 10th August 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021.

2. Bedford v Posh

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021.

3. Bedford v Posh

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021.

4. Bedford v Posh

These Posh fans are pictured during the pre-season friendly at Bedford Town on 10th July 2021. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

