Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On his Hard Truth podcast MacAnthony confirmed interest in Edwards from Premier League club West Ham United, but also revealed a Championship club and a German Bundesliga club also made offers for the 20 year-old England age group international.

MacAnthony insists he is not asking for a Posh club record fee for Edwards and he believes the centre-back will get his big move in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chairman also blamed a national media article which hinted at financial issues at Posh for ‘killing’ potential transfer deals.

"Ronnie’s agent told us West Ham were definitely coming in with a bid,” MacAnthony said.

"All through July and August we were told they were keen, but when (owner) David Sullivan send me his bid, it was for little more than I’d got for selling a 17 year-old (Benji Arthur) to Brentford. West Ham weren’t interested in loaning him back either. They wanted him for the first-team squad.

"I couldn’t sell him for that. I wouldn’t have been able to look myself in the mirror and there’s no way Sullivan would have made the bid he did without believing what was written in that article.

Ronnie Edwards in action. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It absolutely killed me. I almost felt like not selling anyone on deadline day just to show we weren’t short of a dollar. We also had a couple of derisory bids for a couple of other players.

"Russell Martin (Southampton manager) had seen Barry Fry at Portsmouth for the EFL Cup tie last week and said he really liked Ronnie, but he didn’t control his club’s transfers so nothing happened there.

"But the classiest club to deal with was another Championship club who made five bids for Ronnie and they came very close to my valuation. I had a red line figure I wouldn’t budge from and they almost got there. Their manager loved the way Ronnie plays.

"Two hours before deadline they even offered to loan him back to us until January which we wanted, but they couldn’t reach my valuation. I know they will be back in January though and so will the German club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A club that sign a lot of young English players came in late, but it was too late to agree a deal. Their transfer window closed earlier than ours. There’s no way they would have loaned him back either.

"I’m not asking for £6million, £8million, £10million. I’m being realistic as we are a League One club. If we were in the Championship I’d ask for a bit more.

"I just want a fair fee with some decent add ons and we will get it in January.

"I do feel I have let Ronnie down though. If ever a player deserves a big move it’s him. He never pushes, he is not greedy and he doesn’t play games.

"He was excited about the Championship club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports reported Championship club Swansea City had a bid for Edwards rejected on deadline day.