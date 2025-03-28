Michael Appleton. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

The gap between Peterborough United and the League One relegation places could be down to six points before Darren Ferguson’s side kick off at play-off chasing Reading on Saturday (3pm).

Burton Albion, the team in the final relegation place, are currently nine points adrift of Posh, but kick-off at 12.30pm tomorrow, although it’s a tough game for them at fifth-placed Stockport County.

Posh need to better Rotherham’s result at home to lowly Crawley Town tomorrow to go above ‘The Millers.’ Posh could also go above Steve Evans’ side by winning by a bigger margin. Crawley, who are 12 points adrift of Posh, host Ferguson’s men on Tuesday (April 1).

A defeat for Posh at Reading would give Exeter (home to Wrexham), Mansfield (away at Bristol Rovers) and Wigan (home to Barnsley) the chance to go above them. The game in Bristol is a big one for two struggling sides.

Northampton Town, who are currently three points behind Posh having played a game more, play their 5,000th Football League game at Cambridge United on Saturday when bottom club Shrewsbury Town visit League One leaders Birmingham City. Shrewsbury have appointed former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, Oxford United and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton as manager until the end of the season after Gareth Ainsworth left for League Two side Gillingham.