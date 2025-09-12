The leading contender for the League One sack race is at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, plus Peterborough United greats who also played for Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe Wanderers manager Mike Dodds. Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images.

The leading contender for the League One managerial sack race is at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday and it’s not Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson, according to the people at the Online Betting Guide (OLBG).

OLBG commissioned an analytical model to assess and predict which managers are most under pressure across England’s top four divisions. This model was based on a range of data points including each club’s expected league position and points compared to where they currently sit in the table, length of the manager’s tenure, how much money was spent in the summer transfer window and number of arrivals, and a weighting based on expectations ahead of the season.

And the manager most under pressure according to these guidelines is Mike Dodds at Wycombe. Wycombe have 5 points from 7 League One this season and sit in 19th place, 5 places and 4 points ahead of Posh whose manager Darren Ferguson is sixth in the list.

Places 2-5 are taken by Steve Bruce (Blackpool), Tom Cleverley (Plymouth), Matt Bloomfield (Luton) and Noel Hunt (Reading).

David Farrell, pictured playing for Posh at Wembley in 2000, was a club legend who also played for Wycombe. Photo Gary M Prior/Allsport/Getty Images.

The safest manager in League One according to OLBG is Graham Alexander at Bradford City followed by Alex Revell (Stevenage) and Brian Barry-Murphy (Cardiff).

FORM

There’s a golden opportunity tomorrow for Posh to claim a first win in 7 Football League games against Wycombe.

’The Chairboys’ recorded their first win of the League One season last weekend when beating Mansfield Town 2-0 at Adams Park.

It was also a first clean sheet of the season for Wycombe who have struggled for form after losing a League One play-off semi-final to Charlton Athletic last season following two appalling games.

Posh, who did of course beat Wycombe 2-1 at Wembley in the 2024 EFL Trophy Final, almost ended the league jink last season after holding a 1-0 lead courtesy of Malik Mothersille’s penalty into added time before Richard Kone equalised. Kone is now at QPR.

There was still time for Ricky-Jade Jones to deliver a miss of the season contender.

Posh last won this fixture in January 2020 when goals from Ivan Toney (2), Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor secured a 4-0 win against a team reduced to 10 men after just 23 minutes.

Overall Posh have won 7 and lost 4 of 15 Football League meetings with Wycombe at London Road.

MEN TO WATCH

Posh lodged a summer bid for Bristol Rovers central defender Connor Taylor, but he went instead to Wycombe.

Wycombe signed forwards Sam Bell and Cauley Woodrow on transfer deadline day and they both scored on debut in last weekend’s win.

No Wycombe player has scored more than 1 League One goal this season.

REFEREE Jacob Miles is the man-in-the-middle for Posh v Wycombe. He took charge of Posh 0, Mansfield 3 last Boxing Day when he quite rightly sent George Nevett off.

ODDS

Posh are a big price at 11/5 to beat fellow strugglers Wycombe at London Road on Saturday. The Chairboys are 11-10 to win with the draw chalked up at 23-10.

PLAYED FOR BOTH CLUBS

Some outstanding Posh players have also played for Wycombe Wanderers including David Farrell, Russell Martin, Craig Mackail-Smith, Dean Keates, Josh Knight and Tom Williams.