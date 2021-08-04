The latest million pound man at Peterborough United is ready for the step up in class

Joel Randall in action for Exeter. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images.

Joel Randall’s Football League career is restricted to 45 appearances in League Two for Exeter City, but the 21 year-old is keen to make an impact in his first two training sessions strong enough to catch manager Darren Ferguson’s eye with Saturday’s Championship opener at Luton Town in mind.

“I had a bit of a breakthrough year last season,” Randall stated. “But I feel ready for the step up to tackle the Championship. My aim is to settle in quickly and start pushing for the first team.

“I’ll only have a couple of sessions with the rest of the players before the first big game, but I hope I can make a big enough impact to be involved.

“There were other clubs interested in me, but I liked what the manager here said about how his team plays and what he saw as my role.

“I know (Posh goalkeeper) Christy Pym from Exeter and he told me the lads are an amazing bunch who will be easy to get on with so I can’t wait to get going.

“I had some ups and downs at Exeter, but I can’t thank them enough for what they did for my career.”

Charlton are understood to have had two bids rejected for Randall this year. Posh are believed to have had a bid rejected earlier this summer.