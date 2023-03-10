The PT has seen data that backs up chairman Darragh MacAnthony’s claim that younger players have been the best Peterbororough United performers this season.

There are many companies that produce data for clubs and one of them shared their ‘index ratings’ for League One players in all positions with us after hearing of MacAnthony words on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

The information and statistics gathered at every game are comprehensive, including goals, assists, shots, tackles, key passes, key tackles, fouls, challenges, dribbles and interceptions.

Here are the best performing Posh players by position and how they compare to the best of the best in League One.

RIGHT DEFENDERS Posh man JOE WARD (27) is the sixth best right-sided defender in League One, a ranking boosted by his four goals and eight assists. Wes Burns, a very advanced wing-back most of the time, of Ipswich Town leads this category: League One's best: 1 W. Burns (Ipswich), 2 C. Bradley (Bolton), 3 L. Palmer (Sheff Wed), 4 M. Egbo (Charlton), 5 S. Rooney (Fleetwood), 6 J. Ward (Posh).

LEFT-SIDED DEFENDERS After 9 Posh appearances on loan NATHANAEL OGBETA (21) is already ranked the third best left-back in League One behind ex-Posh loanee Bali Mumba (Plymouth) and Leif Davis (Ipswich). Ogbeta scores highly in successful passes, dribbles and tackles. League One's best: 1 B. Mumba (Plymouth), 2 L. Davis (Ipswich), 3 N. Ogbeta (Posh), 4 J. Johnson (Sheff Wed), 5 D. John (Bolton).

CENTRE BACKS Posh teenager RONNIE EDWARDS (19) is in the top 10 ranked centre-backs in League One, scoring highly in interceptions and tackles. He's probably the smallest of the top 10 though! League One's best: 1 C. Burgess (Ipswich), 2 A. Flint (S Wed), 3 A. Mawson (Wycombe), 4 R. Tafazolli (Wycombe), 10 R. Edwards (Posh).

CENTRAL MIDFIELDERS JACK TAYLOR (24) has risen 12 places to fifth among League One central midfielders in recent weeks. His dribbling and successful offensive challenge stats have improved since HECTOR KYPRIANOU (21) started playing alongside him. Ipswich pair Gareth Evans and Sam Morsy head this list. League One's best: 1 G. Evans (Ipswich), 2 S. Morsy (Ipswich), 3 G. Byers (S Wed), 4 M. Pack (Pompey), 5 J. Taylor (Posh).