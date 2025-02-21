Steve Cooper scores the winning goal at Huddersfield in May 1992.

​To those of a certain age there has been no better Posh night game than a Division Three play-off second leg at Huddersfield Town in May, 1992.

For sheer drama it bettered even the famous 1-0 Rumbelows Cup win over Liverpool at London Road six months earlier.

Both games had unlikely matchwinners with unremarkable winger Garry Kimble downing the Reds and Steve Cooper, a loan player who started just two games and scored just this one goal for the club, heading Posh to Wembley at Leeds Road.

To set the scene a Posh team who had won promotion from Division Four the season before under inspirational manager Chris Turner had surprised everyone by finishing sixth in Third Division.

They were underdogs in a play-off semi-final against Huddersfield and needed a late strike from skipper Mick Halsall to draw the first leg at home 2-2.

The Terriers scored early in the second leg and held on to that lead until Worrell Sterling equalised 20 minutes from time. Cooper then flung himself to meet a brilliant Bobby Barnes cross in the 86th minute and seal a 2-1 win for Posh.

Posh then beat Stockport 2-1 in the final at Wembley to gain promotion to the second tier of the Football League for the first time in the club’s history.

Halsall recalled: “We seemed to be celebrating all the time in those days! The Liverpool match was a fantastic experience and for me clinching promotion at Chesterfield in 1991 was my greatest moment because it was the first time I’d won anything in football.

"But that night at Huddersfield wasn’t far off it as we beat a very good side and the celebrations afterwards in front of our fans were something special.

“We were a horrible team to play against because we never stopped running and fighting, but we could also play as the quality of the goals we scored that night proved.”

Posh fans took Cooper to their hearts. He came on loan from Tranmere Rovers and left Posh, after those two starts and seven substitute appearances, after failing to get on at Wembley.

He passed away suddenly in 2004 aged just 39 prompting Posh fans to hold regular fund-raisers for his family.