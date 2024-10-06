Posh striker Ricky-Jade Jones in action with Nathan Thompson of Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent./theposh.com

An inconsistent, injury-ravaged start to the League One season has diluted the optimism of many Peterborough United fans.

Or at least the majority of those who responded to our request for comments at an admittedly early stage of the season. The PT asked Posh fans to sum up the first 10 League One games of the season – the good and the bad – and to nominate a player of the season so far.

Posh are 14th having won four, drawn two and lost four, scoring 16 goals and conceding 18 after Saturday’s dramatic 2-1 win over Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Posh star Kwame Poku in action against Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Good, RJJ and Poku and we are not in a bad place in the league considering performances. Bad, decision making at the back, painfully slow at times getting the ball out from the back and lack of urgency. Top half finish, play-offs are a stretch, too inexperienced at the back – @batesolly18

Maybe this is the season everyone expected last year. Difficult to replace Edwards and Burrows with players of equal ability, and injuries have meant we haven't seen our best team yet. The division, Brum aside, looks open, but I fear we won't make the play-offs. Best player so far Poku – @romysdad

Good: RJJ electric speed. Bad: pfaffing about at the back, lack of overall dominance. How it will pan out: miss out on play-offs - just. Player-of-season so far: Poku just from RJJ – @TobyWoody

3 points off 5th position and we will get so much better. Work in progress. Won’t see the best of us until 2025. UTP- @stivesposh

Cian Hayes in action for Posh against Stevenage. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Overall poor first 10 games with 0 clean sheets and going a goal down in the majority of them. Mid-table finish at best for a side who clearly sold all their best players & replaced them cheaply. Best players so far: Wallin & O’Brien-Brady – @Kyle_Irving20

Good, the rise of some academy players and how they have settled. Bad, squad is way too young and with no real leaders in there we will continue to play in the way we did against Stevenage. I’d expect 9-15th place finish judged on the first 10 games. Player of the season so far: Poku - @posh_cmon

Wallin, CCC, and Hayes look OK. De Havilland looks OK. Defensively still a struggle in wide areas. Hopefully the new forward will be more clinical. Poku man of the season. Half way finish – @Rutlandspinner

Difficult to say with so many players out injured. The good thing is the likes of Fernandez, O'Brien-Brady and Dornelly getting lots of 1st team experience. The bad is lack of leadership and experience on the pitch. Hoping 2nd half of season will be better. Poku best player so far – @PoshBoyAlan

Too youthful a squad which lacks calmness when needed. It's good to see O'Brien Brady and Fernandez breaking through. Poku is the best player so far. It's not a promotion recipe at the moment – @Beanie1957.

Gone from best football I’ve ever seen us play last season to some of the worst this season. Youth agenda gone too far. Poku player-of-the-season so far – @PUFC7

Poor transfers, unlucky with injuries, need to go a bit more direct at times. Poku player of the season so far. 12th place finish - @Malcolm18668825

Mid-table unless we make a couple of astute January signings. Player of season so far Poku for goals, but has a lot more to offer. Defensively not good, but a young back line improving. Dornelly did well today, as linked up well with Poku . Need to resolve left-side conundrum – @ChestneyS

Finish about 10th. Strikers are not going to get goals needed to be any higher unless new lad in January changes that – @razorblue

Good – there's still a long way to go. Bad - non-league standard defending. We will be fighting for the top 6 once/if everyone's fit. Player of the season so far Poku by a mile – @AndySwann92

Good - there's still a long way to go, Bad - league 2 standard defending. We will be fighting for the top 8 once/if everyone's fit. Poku player of season by a country mile – @MrGlonk

Get at least one or two experienced heads in to give us leadership on the park, Player of the season so far Emmanuel Fernandez. We will finish about 15th – @Edgaralanoe48

Not good enough. Let too many goals in every match. Nice to get a few wins, but not good enough. Sold too many players and have not replaced those needed. Mid-table finish – @POSHLOVERS

Frustratingly inconsistent. Injuries having a big impact. Young players crying out for an experienced head to guide them – @IanJBryant.

Poor transfer window speaking volumes. Poor defence and the rest is average. Desperate for a striker. Only positive jumping out is we play until the final whistle. Poku player-of-the-season so far. Still think we'll finish around 12th as I predicted at the start of the season – @GregoryCBT73

It’s about time we had a bit of luck. Two quality strikes the difference. Randall definitely improved us in the second half, but Mothersille is no left winger that’s for sure, worth trying to switch him with RJJ? Much needed 3 points. Onwards – @Soapy77

It’s like watching the Keystone Cops in defence – @peterborofutsal