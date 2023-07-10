The goalkeeper who Posh sold for £100k when he was 13 has now signed a scholarship deal at Aston Villa
Sam Proctor was 13 and an England Under 14 international when he left London Road for Villa Park for a fee of £100k in January 2001. That was the maximum fee allowed for a player of his age, although Posh will receive an additional £50k if Proctor signs a professional deal.
Posh would have received a bigger initial fee if they had been confirmed as an Academy 2 centre at the time the young ‘keeper departed.
Proctor was a member of the Villa under 16 squad that won the Premier League National Tournament last season.
Proctor, who hails from Boston, had been at the Posh Academy from the age of eight. He was originally an outfield player.