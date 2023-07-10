News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

The goalkeeper who Posh sold for £100k when he was 13 has now signed a scholarship deal at Aston Villa

The highly-rated young goalkeeper who left Peterborough United for Aston Villa has signed a scholarship contract at the Premier League club.
By Alan Swann
Published 10th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Sam Proctor was 13 and an England Under 14 international when he left London Road for Villa Park for a fee of £100k in January 2001. That was the maximum fee allowed for a player of his age, although Posh will receive an additional £50k if Proctor signs a professional deal.

Posh would have received a bigger initial fee if they had been confirmed as an Academy 2 centre at the time the young ‘keeper departed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Proctor was a member of the Villa under 16 squad that won the Premier League National Tournament last season.

Villa Park. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)Villa Park. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)
Villa Park. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Proctor, who hails from Boston, had been at the Posh Academy from the age of eight. He was originally an outfield player.

Related topics:Aston VillaPremier LeagueEnglandLondon Road