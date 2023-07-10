Sam Proctor was 13 and an England Under 14 international when he left London Road for Villa Park for a fee of £100k in January 2001. That was the maximum fee allowed for a player of his age, although Posh will receive an additional £50k if Proctor signs a professional deal.

Posh would have received a bigger initial fee if they had been confirmed as an Academy 2 centre at the time the young ‘keeper departed.

Proctor was a member of the Villa under 16 squad that won the Premier League National Tournament last season.

Villa Park. (Photo by James Gill/Getty Images)