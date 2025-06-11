The full list of signings made by League One clubs so far this summer
There were 32 signings made by League One clubs between the end of last season and the first transfer deadline.
Fifteen clubs have signed new players. Newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town (4) have signed the most new players
Here are all the League One signings since the end of last season.
BLACKPOOL
Fraser Horsfall (Stockport)
Michael Ihiekwe (Sheff Wed).
BOLTON
Sam Dalby (Wrexham)
BRADFORD CITY
Max Power (Aarhus)
Curtis Tilt (Blackpool)
Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).
BURTON
Fabio Tavares (Coventry)
Dylan Williams (Chelsea)
DONCASTER
Glenn Middleton (Dundee Utd).
EXETER
Johnly Yfeko (Rangers)
HUDDERSFIELD
Marcus Harness (Ipswich).
Ryan Ledson (Preston).
Joe Low (Wycombe).
Sean Roughan (Lincoln)
LUTON
Kai Naismith (Bristol C).
MANSFIELD
Regan Hendry (Tranmere).
NORTHAMPTON
Jack Burroughs (Coventry)
Ross Fitzsimmons (Scunthorpe)
Jack Perkins (Forest)
Kamarai Swyer (West Ham).
PLYMOUTH
Bradley Ibrahim (Hertha Berlin)
Jack Mackenzie (Aberdeen)
Jamie Paterson (Coventry)
Caleb Watts (Exeter)
PORT VALE
Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool)
Rico Richards (Villa)
POSH
Declan Frith (FC Thun)
Kyrell Lisbie (Braintree).
STEVENAGE
Ched Campbell (Wolves)
Saxon Earley (Plymouth)
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth).
WIGAN
Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock)