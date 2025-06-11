The full list of signings made by League One clubs so far this summer

New Posh signing Declan Frith. Photo courtesy of FC Thun.

​A transfer window closed on Tuesday, but it will re-open again on June 16 and won’t shut again until September 1.

​There were 32 signings made by League One clubs between the end of last season and the first transfer deadline.

Fifteen clubs have signed new players. Newly-relegated Plymouth Argyle, Huddersfield Town and Northampton Town (4) have signed the most new players

Here are all the League One signings since the end of last season.

BLACKPOOL

Fraser Horsfall (Stockport)

Michael Ihiekwe (Sheff Wed).

BOLTON

Sam Dalby (Wrexham)

BRADFORD CITY

Max Power (Aarhus)

Curtis Tilt (Blackpool)

Joe Wright (Kilmarnock).

BURTON

Fabio Tavares (Coventry)

Dylan Williams (Chelsea)

DONCASTER

Glenn Middleton (Dundee Utd).

EXETER

Johnly Yfeko (Rangers)

HUDDERSFIELD

Marcus Harness (Ipswich).

Ryan Ledson (Preston).

Joe Low (Wycombe).

Sean Roughan (Lincoln)

LUTON

Kai Naismith (Bristol C).

MANSFIELD

Regan Hendry (Tranmere).

NORTHAMPTON

Jack Burroughs (Coventry)

Ross Fitzsimmons (Scunthorpe)

Jack Perkins (Forest)

Kamarai Swyer (West Ham).

PLYMOUTH

Bradley Ibrahim (Hertha Berlin)

Jack Mackenzie (Aberdeen)

Jamie Paterson (Coventry)

Caleb Watts (Exeter)

PORT VALE

Jordan Gabriel (Blackpool)

Rico Richards (Villa)

POSH

Declan Frith (FC Thun)

Kyrell Lisbie (Braintree).

STEVENAGE

Ched Campbell (Wolves)

Saxon Earley (Plymouth)

Jordan Houghton (Plymouth).

WIGAN

Fraser Murray (Kilmarnock)