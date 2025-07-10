Former Posh enforcer Michael Bostwick has joined the 10th different club of his career. Photo David Lownde.placeholder image
The former Peterborough United players who have found new homes for the 2025-26 season

By Alan Swann
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST
Former Peterborough United players have been finding new jobs and homes at a regular rate this summer.

Here’s a catch-up of who has gone where...

The winger is now at National League Carlisle United.

1. DAVID AJIBOYE

The winger is now at National League Carlisle United. Photo: David Lowndes

The striker is now at League Two Cheltenham Town, his 10th club since leaving Posh in May, 2017.

2. LEE ANGOL

The striker is now at League Two Cheltenham Town, his 10th club since leaving Posh in May, 2017. Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu

The midfielder/defender is now at Cambridge United.

3. DOMINIC BALL

The midfielder/defender is now at Cambridge United. Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu

The central defender has now joined Isthmian Premier Division side St Albans City.

4. MICHAEL BOSTWICK

The central defender has now joined Isthmian Premier Division side St Albans City. Photo: Joe Dent

