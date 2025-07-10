The former Peterborough United players who have found new homes for the 2025-26 season

Here’s a catch-up of who has gone where...
1. DAVID AJIBOYE
The winger is now at National League Carlisle United. Photo: David Lowndes
2. LEE ANGOL
The striker is now at League Two Cheltenham Town, his 10th club since leaving Posh in May, 2017. Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu
3. DOMINIC BALL
The midfielder/defender is now at Cambridge United. Photo: Peterborough United Football Clu
4. MICHAEL BOSTWICK
The central defender has now joined Isthmian Premier Division side St Albans City. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.