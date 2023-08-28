Dean Holden (right) before a Posh v Charlton match last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The former Peterborough United skipper received his marching orders at the Valley – by text message according to one report – on Sunday after just five games of the League One season.

Charlton had lost their last four including a 1-0 defeat at Posh. They went down 2-1 at Oxford United on Saturday to slip to 19th despite a heavy summer recruitment campaign.

Holden had only been in charge at Charlton for nine months. He steered them from 18th to 10th last season.

Steve Evans (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Meanwhile former Posh boss Steve Evans has been linked with a move to Hibernian of the Scottish Premier League. Hibs sacked manager Lee Johnson yesterday after just three league games.

Evans is a passionate Scot – and Celtic fan – and has worked wonders in his latest job at Stevenage, saving them from relegation from the Football League and then winning promotion from League Two last season.

Stevenage are currently fifth in League One after a 0-0 draw with Pompey at the Lamex Stadium. It was a fiery clash with a player from each side sent off.

Pompey will appeal the decision to show their defender Joe Rafferty a red card. If unsuccessful he will be banned from the League One fixture with Posh at Fratton Park on Saturday.