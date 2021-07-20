The exciting teenage prospect who might one day pay for the new Peterborough United stadium!

Ronnie Edwards in action with Tammy Abraham of Chelsea last weekend. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Joking aside, it’s been no secret how highly the 18 year-old centre-back is regarded by MacAnthony and first-team manager Darren Ferguson Both expect Edwards to play regularly in the Championship next season and they believe he will thrive.

And all that will be music to Edwards’ ears as he has set himself a personal goal of playing more first-team games. Injury and a brush with Covid stopped Edwards in his tracks last season meaning he has been restricted to just five starts, and only two in Football League matches.

“I want to kick on from last season, break into the squad and play more first team games,” Edwards said.

“It was good to make my debut last season and I felt I did well, but it was a frustrating season as well because I got injured and that put me back a little.

“This season is massive for me. I want to be playing more games and get to a level I know I can.

“Pre-season is really about getting minutes in your legs, but at the same time you have to go out and express yourself.

“This time of year is about fitness, but your performances during pre-season are massive because the Gaffer is always watching so you always have to perform the best you can so you can take that chance when you get it.”