The ex-Peterborough United player whose presence at a club north of the border prompted public protests, loan striker recalled, old boys going well elsewhere and one who can’t get a game with his new team

1. MO EISA

The Posh record signing enjoyed a great start at MK Dons (3 goals in 5 League One games) following his move for an undisclosed fee. Toby Lock of the MK Citizen wrote: 'Mo made a great start despite the turmoil at the club within weeks of him signing. Russell Martin (now at Swansea) agreed to part company with a club-record fee for the striker, but he has since shown new head coach Liam Manning plenty of reasons as to why he should be leading the line. He found his feet immediately when he fired in his first chance on the opening day of the season against Bolton. Eisa chipped in with not only goals but assists too. Injury came for him at the most inopportune time though. Eisa missed five games with a groin problem picked up against Accrington. He made his comeback recently against Fleetwood and a fit and firing Mo Eisa could be key to Dons continuing their impressive start to the season. Eisa is pictured celebrating a goal for MK Dons against Charlton earlier this season. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.