The ex-Peterborough United player whose presence at a club north of the border prompted public protests, loan striker recalled, old boys going well elsewhere and one who can’t get a game with his new team

The 18 year-old Academy Graduate scored his only two goals on his debut for the Eagles in a Division One Central win over Waltham Abbey, but he played just three times for the club in what should have been a season-long loan.
Ishola’s lack of game time has prompted Posh to bring him back to London Road. He is not expected to challenge for a first-team place despite the club’s current lack of forward options.
A Bedford club statement read: “Everyone at the Eagles would like to thank Hameed for his efforts whilst with us, including his two goals in our opening day win at Waltham Abbey. Good luck for the future, Hameed!
The Peterborough Telegraph has checked on the other Posh departures in the summer and some are doing better than others - one player has yet to find a new club after his his presence at a potential employer prompted protests from the public...
1. MO EISA
The Posh record signing enjoyed a great start at MK Dons (3 goals in 5 League One games) following his move for an undisclosed fee. Toby Lock of the MK Citizen wrote: 'Mo made a great start despite the turmoil at the club within weeks of him signing. Russell Martin (now at Swansea) agreed to part company with a club-record fee for the striker, but he has since shown new head coach Liam Manning plenty of reasons as to why he should be leading the line. He found his feet immediately when he fired in his first chance on the opening day of the season against Bolton. Eisa chipped in with not only goals but assists too. Injury came for him at the most inopportune time though. Eisa missed five games with a groin problem picked up against Accrington. He made his comeback recently against Fleetwood and a fit and firing Mo Eisa could be key to Dons continuing their impressive start to the season. Eisa is pictured celebrating a goal for MK Dons against Charlton earlier this season. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.
2. RYAN BROOM
Posh let this attacking midfielder leave on a season-long loan to Plymouth and he's been a star of the League One club's impressive start to the season. Ryan has started 10 of their 11 League games so far. Plymouth reporter Chris Errington said: "Ryan's general play has been great, he's just not converting his chances.' Broom is yet to score. Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe added: 'Ryan steps up to the mark and gives you everything. He has come in and got used to how we play and what we want from him. The only criticism is I'm challenging him to get goals, but he's joined a footballing side now and he's loving it.' Ryan is pictured playing for Posh at AFC Wimbledon. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images.
3. LOUIS REED
The midfielder dropped into League Two to play for Swindon after his release by Posh and he hasn't regretted it so far. He's started nine League Two games for a club in fifth place and delivered some dominant displays in the centre of the park. Louis Reed is pictured in action for Swindon against Cambridge. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.
4. SERHAT TASDEMIR
This 21 year-old attacking midfielder joined National League Barnet on loan on the summer and it's been a struggle for player and club. Tasdemir did score goals at big-hitters Grimsby and Chesterfield, but he hasn't added to his five starts since September 18 for a team with one win in 10 matches. The manager who signed him for the Bees, Harry Kewell, has since left the club. Serhat Tasdemir is pictured in action for Posh. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images.