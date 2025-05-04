The end of term reports are in for the Peterborough United players so who was top and bottom of the class?

Here are the PT grades for all the players to have made more than 15 appearances in all competitions this season.
A=Top of the class, B=Very Good, C=Satisfactory, D=Poor, E=Bottom of the class
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC: D
26 apps, 0 goals.... The goalkeeper is capable of making great saves, but in two years hasn’t erased regular blunders from his game. Photo: David Lowndes
2. ARCHIE COLLINS: B-
52 apps, 1 goal....The midfielder was close to the top of the class last season. Form dipped this season, but still one of the better ones. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES
3. CHRIS CONN-CLARKE: E
30 apps 1 goal....Plenty of chances, but no progress made. Very disappointing. Photo: David Lowndes
4. SAM CURTIS: D-
19 apps, 0 goals....Started off okay, but finished dreadfully and was sent home. Photo: David Lowndes
