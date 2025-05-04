Posh players on an end of season lap of appreciation. Photo David Lowndes.Posh players on an end of season lap of appreciation. Photo David Lowndes.
The end of term reports are in for the Peterborough United players so who was top and bottom of the class?

By Alan Swann
Published 4th May 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 18:59 BST
Not many Peterborough United players will be pleased with their end-of-term report cards.

Here are the PT grades for all the players to have made more than 15 appearances in all competitions this season.

A=Top of the class, B=Very Good, C=Satisfactory, D=Poor, E=Bottom of the class

26 apps, 0 goals.... The goalkeeper is capable of making great saves, but in two years hasn’t erased regular blunders from his game.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC: D

52 apps, 1 goal....The midfielder was close to the top of the class last season. Form dipped this season, but still one of the better ones.

2. ARCHIE COLLINS: B-

30 apps 1 goal....Plenty of chances, but no progress made.  Very disappointing.

3. CHRIS CONN-CLARKE: E

19 apps, 0 goals....Started off okay, but finished dreadfully and was sent home.

4. SAM CURTIS: D-

