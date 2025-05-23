The elite Peterborough United club Harrison Burrows will try and join this weekend

Burrows is expected to start the Championship play-off final for Sheffield United against Sunderland at Wembley tomorrow (3.01pm). It’s the game dubbed the richest in football worth an estimated £220m, mostly in future earnings, to the winners, according to the BBC.
Burrows has dreamed of playing in the Premier League since he joined Posh as an 8 year-old. If he does he will join these players who have played in the top flight of English football after leaving London Road….
1. IAN BENNETT
Posh years/apps: 1991-94/89...Goalkeeper who played in the Premier League for Birmingham City and Sheffield United. Photo: David Lowndes
2. RYAN BENNETT
Posh years/apps/goals 2009-12/100/7...Played Premier League for Norwich City, Wolves and Leicester City. Photo: Alan Storer
3. GEORGE BOYD
Posh years/apps/goals: 2007-13 & 2019-20/332/76....Played Premier League for Hull City & Burnley. Photo: PT
4. GARY BREEN
Posh years/apps/goals: 1994-96/87/2....Played in the Premier League for Coventry City, West Ham United & Sunderland. Photo: David Lowndes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.