The elite Peterborough United club Harrison Burrows will try and join this weekend

Burrows is expected to start the Championship play-off final for Sheffield United against Sunderland at Wembley tomorrow (3.01pm). It’s the game dubbed the richest in football worth an estimated £220m, mostly in future earnings, to the winners, according to the BBC .

Burrows has dreamed of playing in the Premier League since he joined Posh as an 8 year-old. If he does he will join these players who have played in the top flight of English football after leaving London Road….