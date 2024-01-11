The EFL have hit back at Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson’s criticism of the decision-making involved in Wednesday’s late postponement of a scheduled EFL Trophy tie at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson insisted it was a ‘colossal’ error on the EFL’s part not to take guidance from his club over the likelihood of the playing surface being fit to play on the 7.30pm kick off time. Posh officials were adamant there would be little chance of the game going ahead after a sharp drop in temperature from Tuesday evening onwards.

Posh were due to tackle Crawley Town in a Southern Section quarter-final the following evening which has now been re-arranged for Tuesday, January 23.

A statement issued by the EFL on Thursday evening read: ‘EFL fixture postponement protocols are in place firstly to protect participants and secondly, to ensure that matches are played on a suitable playing surface to protect the integrity of the competition.

‘It remains the League’s policy to give fixtures every chance to go ahead as scheduled, even in circumstances where the weather conditions are challenging, as in the case of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

‘This approach can, on occasions, lead to difficult and unpopular decisions taken at short notice, but calling games off too early in the day will also cause a significant amount of frustration amongst clubs and supporters.

‘The League further notes the comments issued publicly by the club’s manager, but maintains that an independent assessment of the surface by PGMOL, alongside consultation with clubs, is the appropriate way to determine whether a fixture can take place or not.

‘The circumstances of the postponement remain subject to review.’

It’s known two inspections were carried out by an EFL-appointed official at 12.30pm and 2.30pm. There were small frozen patches on the pitch at the first inspection which had disappeared two hours later so the match was given the go-ahead.

Posh had to uncover the pitch to finish match preparations after the second inspection and by the time the match referee Simon Mather arrived at the ground parts of the pitch had become frozen again.

There is confusion as to whether or not Posh delivered their concerns directly to the EFL, but the club certainly made their views known to the inspecting referee in the afternoon who was there on the behalf of the competition organisers.

