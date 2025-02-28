The Duke Of Edinburgh visits Peterborough to meet D of E students and see the difference the programme is making

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward visited Peterborough on Thursday (February 27) to meet with young people currently completing their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.

The Duke made three stops of his tour, the first of which was Boxing Futures, near Hampton, which is run by ex-professional boxer Marcello Renda. The charity specialises in changing the lives of young people through non-contact boxing and therapeutic talk sessions,; helping to develop both physical and mental health, resilience and self-esteem.

DofE participant Tom Brett, 21, who is working towards his Silver Award through community group Chatterbox, has been working on his DofE Physical section for six months, he said: “When I was younger, I struggled with controlling my anxiety, being antisocial, not wanting to break out of my comfort zone. I would worry about not doing well, failing, I had to leave school early because it got so bad. I didn’t have friends I could spend time with outside. I had no one my age I could talk to. I felt quite isolated.

"I now feel like I’m moving towards something. I got fitter, I just started losing weight. It all feels rewarding and then you have a community backing you, people in your corner. Whenever I’m with Boxing Futures, I feel accepted.”

The Duke then visited Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium to hear from young people about to embark on their DofE through the Posh Foundation. Under a scholarship and in partnership with Nene Park Academy, young people over 16 can now do their DofE and work towards a BTEC Level 3 or A Level qualification in sport, whilst playing football.

Whilst at the club, The Duke also met pupils from Heltwate School and Marshfields School – who litter pick around the stadium and surrounding areas as part of their DofE Volunteering section.

His Royal Highness also met representatives from Villers Park and staff and students from Nene Park Academy who spoke about the success of a pioneering enrichment pilot, funded by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Department for Education, and delivered by the DofE and NCS Trust.

The Enrichment Partnerships Pilot has been designed to help young people improve links between schools and their local communities as well as giving them access to experiences that will boost their wellbeing, help them develop crucial skills, and boost their self-belief and resilience.

Elliot, 14, who attends Nene Park Academy said: “The experience I had while at the EPP workshop with Villiers Park was great. It helped me communicate with peers I usually wouldn't talk to and opened me up to new opportunities and taught me valuable life lessons which have benefited me with teamwork and communication skills. I really enjoyed this day, and I look forward to achieving more skills which will help me in the future.”

The Duke ended his visit at Railworld Wildlife Haven, where he met students from Hampton Gardens Secondary Academy, Ormiston Bushfield Academy and Arthur Mellows Village College who are completing their Volunteering section at the centre.

Volunteering activities range from woodworking and making traditional trellis panels, nest boxes and hedgehog hotels, to enriching the appearance of the paths around the landscaped wildlife haven.

The Duke also unveiled a special foundation stone at the historic Wansford Road Station, which is currently being rebuild and relocated at Railworld.

Michael, who achieved his Bronze Award through Kirkstone House School, said: “I really enjoyed the process of working my body harder physically, seeing the end result, the difference I made and how much people appreciated my work. Volunteering for the first time helped me understand why people volunteer and how dedicated they are as well. I also enjoyed meeting new people, learning from Brian’s past experiences and using tools that I wouldn’t normally get to use.”

The Duke of Edinburgh Award was started by the late Prince Philip in 1956. It is open to young people between the ages of 14 and 24; challenging them to develop skills, confidence and resilience. To complete the award young people must complete, volunteering in their community, physical activity, learn a new skill and plan and go on an expedition.

