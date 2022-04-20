The day Peterborough United almost ruined Nottingham Forest’s promotion party thanks to ‘Baywatch’ ‘the King’ and an inspired goalkeeper, but then Stan Collymore charged to the rescue

Stan Collymore

A bad result could relegate Posh from the Championship after a one-season stay, while Forest need to win to maintain their push for promotion.

It’s not the first time Forest fans will have packed out London Road. They pitched up in the city in the penultimate game of the the 1993-94 season in the old Division One, the second tier of its time.

Posh were already relegated while Forest needed to win to secure promotion. Over 14,000 turned up to watch the game with half of Glebe Road handed over to the visiting fans along with the regular areas for visiting supporters.

Former Posh goalkeeper Scott Cooksey.

But, remarkably Posh went 2-0 up inside the first seven minutes with goals from Brian ‘Baywatch’ McGorry and ‘King’ Ken Charlery. ‘Baywatch’ was so named as he’d been a lifeguard before taking up professional football.

But Forest had Stan Collymore in their side and he ran Posh ragged, although he was often frustrated by the excellence of Posh ‘keeper Scott Cooksey. Cooksey was an erratic performer, but he was brilliant that day as he virtually single-handedly thwarted Coleymore and co.

Collymore finally broke through with a brilliant strike three minutes before the break, but Posh somehow held out until the final 10 minutes.

First England international Stuart Pearce equalised from an 82nd minute corner before Colleymore claimed the winning goal three minutes from time.

Brian 'Baywatch' McGorry.

Forest fans went crazy after the game and invaded the pitch.

You’d never have known Forest had won promotion from the interview given after the game by dour manager Frank Clark who spent more time moaning about his team’s performance against a Posh side that finished 12 points adrift at the bottom of the table, and about the behaviour of his club’s fans!