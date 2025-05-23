The date of the most eagerly anticipated day of the summer for football fans has been revealed

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2025, 12:37 BST
Posh fans celebrating.Posh fans celebrating.
The most eagerly anticipated day of the summer for football fans – the fixture release day – has been set for Thursday, June 26.

The 2025-26 League One matches for Posh will be unveiled later than normal at noon.

As previously reported the 2025-26 season will kick off over the weekends of August 1-3 in Leagues One and Two and August 8-10 in the Championship.

The scheduled 46 rounds of League One matches will take place across 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.

Fixture Release Day will also incorporate the first round draw of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy groups, which will both take place live on Sky Sports News.

The Vertu Trophy draw will take place at 2.30pm, followed by the Carabao Cup draw at 4.30pm.

The League One season will end on the weekend of May 1-3 with the play-off final scheduled for Sunday, May 24.

The Vertu Trophy Final will be held at Wembley on Sunday, April 12.

