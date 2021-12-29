The damning statistics for Peterborough United from the first half of the Championship season

Nothing appears to be working well. The goals scored record is poor, the goals conceded record is even worse and the away form has been a complete and utter embarrassment. The defensive record at home is the one pleasing statistic.

Posh are bottom, or very close to it, of most tables, and their current form is offering very little hope for the future. Posh are bottom of the Championship current form table over the last eight matches with just five points, one fewer than Blackpool and Barnsley who both avoided defeat against Darren Ferguson’s side recently.

It’s pretty obvious that without improvement in all areas a first Posh season at Championship level for eight years is also going to be the last one.

It’s encouraging to see Posh have already made bids for a couple of players in an attempt to bolster an ailing squad as early as possible in January.

A full-back and a forward are the subjects of those bids and that should just be the start because without goalkeeping competition for Dai Cornell, a couple of athletic full-backs/wing-backs, a box-to-box midfielder, a playmaker and a couple of forwards with the pace and skill to make an impact on Championship defences, it could be a long second half of the season for Posh.

Without healthy points deductions for Derby County and Reading survival might already be a forlorn hope for Posh.

Posh are just two points from safety, but start a tough January programme at leaders Bournemouth next Monday (January 3).

The damning stats....

1. GOOD (YES REALLY) AND BAD DEFENSIVE RECORDS Posh have conceded five more goals than any other team in the Championship. They’ve leaked 44 goals in 23 matches with Cardiff City the next worst with 39 goals conceded. Most of the defensive damage for Posh has occurred away from home with a shocking 33 goals conceded in just 12 matches (11 defeats). That is an astonishing 11 goals more than the next worst record which belongs to Bristol City (22). At home Posh have let in just 11 goals in 11 games which is a better record then second-placed Bournemouth (12) and third-placed Blackburn (16). Indeed only four clubs, West Brom, Fulham, Stoke and Coventry have a better defensive home record than Posh. Posh defender Nathan Thompson is pictured. Photo Sales

2. KEEPING IT CLEAN Posh have kept just three clean sheets in 23 Championship matches, all with Dai Cornell (pictured) in goal and all at home v Birmingham City (3-0), Bournemouth (0-0) and Barnsley (0-0). Only Cardiff City (1) have kept fewer clean sheets. Reading and Bristol City have also managed just three clean sheets. West Brom (11), Bournemouth (11) and Birmingham City (10) and are in double figures for clean sheets. Photo Sales

3. THE PLAYER WITH MORE GOALS THAN POSH! Siriki Dembele is the Posh top scorer in the Championship with a mere five goals. Only Barnsley (Cauley Woodrow, 4) have a top scorer with fewer goals this season. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (pictured) has 22 goals which is two more than the entire Posh team has managed this season. Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz (19) has scored just one goal fewer than the Posh team. Photo Sales

4. FIRING BLANKS Only two Championship teams have a lower goals tally than Posh this season. Posh have scored 20 goals in 23 games, better only than Derby (19) and Barnsley (15). Posh have scored just six goals in 12 away games which is the second worst in the division after Derby (5 from one fewer game). Posh have failed to score in eight of their 12 away games. Siriki Dembele is pictured scoring at Blackpool in the last Posh away match. Photo Sales