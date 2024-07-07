Mansfield Town's squad is said to now be worth an extra £1m.Mansfield Town's squad is said to now be worth an extra £1m.
The current market value of EVERY League One squad after latest flurry of transfer window deals, including big drops in worth for Peterborough United, Birmingham City, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
The summer transfer window is well underway with clubs busy revamping their squads.

The transfer activity and changes in divisions have resulted in big changes to squad values around League One.

Posh have lost some of their biggest assets, with the sale of Ronnie Edwards leading the way. The latest batch of upcoming stars have plugged those gaps and we can expect the Posh value to once again increase in the coming months.

But which squads are currently worth the most?

Here are the suggested value of every squad in the league, running from lowest to highest value. (Figures provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

£2.23m

1. Crawley Town

£2.23mPhoto: Paul Harding

£2.82m

2. Northampton Town

£2.82mPhoto: Pete Norton

£2.99m

3. Shrewsbury Town

£2.99mPhoto: Pete Norton

£3.62m

4. Cambridge United

£3.62mPhoto: Nathan Stirk

