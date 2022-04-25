Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

MacAnthony spoke today, for the first time since relegation was confirmed on Saturday, on his instagram account.

He referenced a hard-hitting summary of the season on the Peterborough Today website which attracted thousands of views and prompted much praise from many fans. MacAnthony was criticised within that article for poor recruitment and for having a pop at the author for suggesting in October Posh were in danger of going down with a whimper. They are currently seven points adrift from safety with two games to go, having conceded a club record number of goals and they have yet to pass the club’s record low points number.

MacAnthony, who will go into more depth about the season in the next episode of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast (released Wednesday) and in an interview with the club’s in-house media team on Thursday, said: “Probably the biggest plus this season has been the fans. They have been exceptional, magnificent, fantastic, first class. They’ve never let us down. You never faltered so a big thank you from me. Some parts of the club were not so good, but the club will be back.

"I’m not apologising on video for anything or on the podcast or in my interview with the club. We can dissect the season properly on the pod and on the club’s social media channels. We can pick the bones out of it, although it’s already been done in the local media in an article, probably one written two to three weeks ago and they have just been waiting to press the send button.