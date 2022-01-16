The brutal response of Peterborough United fans to a heavy home defeat: ‘Fergie out, abysmal players, cheapskate chairman, woeful, clueless, outclassed and even the man of the match was bad!’
Peterborough United fans didn’t hold back after watching their side’s heaviest home defeat in a Football League match for almost three-and-a-half years yesterday (January 15).
The manager, the chairman and the players all received stick on social media after a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium.
The PT asked for six word summaries and a man-of-the-match nomination. All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.
Woeful display way off the pace. MOM Cornell second half.
@MalcomSquires
Bristol Rovers is more our level. MOM (Least bad): Knight
@gerry_maxwell
Posh inept, clueless, Coventry fans awesome.
@ianmyhill
Tactically all over the place. MOM - Josh Knight.
@PaulGC84
Mindless, clueless, hopeless and definitely pointless.
@CHAMM24
Outclassed everywhere, League One here we come.
MOM Josh Knight.
@pbormikky
Sat in cold. Posh were awful! MOM Every non-Posh player.
@ShowbizJones
It could have been eight. MOM Knight.
@paul_gauntlett
Time for a shake-up
@StimsonBarry
Away form finally comes home. MOM At a push, Cornell.
@Rutlandspinner
Little quality, lacklustre. Coventry basics better. No-one MOM
@Fig428
Darragh stop saying trust the process.
@Tomo40posh
Fergie out, Fergie out, Fergie out.
@steve9200
Lightweight, lacklustre, listless, lacking, lifeless, lost. MOM Josh Knight.
@TobyWoody
Maybe three local derbies next season! MOM: Knight.
@Andy_Shaw74
We lacked discipline, desire and quality.
@boyce_peter
Going down going down going down.
@w4wilcox
Next 3 games are crucial for Darren.
@mne_nikola
Looked tired, tried but lacked quality. MOM -Ronnie Edwards.
@PaulHow19538679
Completely outclassed. Could have been 10. MOM Burrows.
@romysdad
Poor recruitment and Fergie is clueless.
@theperkins
Too slow, no leaders, no threat. MOM Josh Knight.
@GrazzaHope
Cheapskate chairman will blame players again.
@Asphalt_Waves
Poor man management, dressing room lost.
@Toddoldboy
Goodbye Championship, not at the races! MOM Cornell.
@C5RNS
Management change last throw of dice.
@DazMoody
Players abysmal. Management worse. We’re down.
MOM Cornell, but even he was poor.
@clarkbatfan
Can’t print what I’m thinking.
@Robewing71
Coventry excellent, Posh pretty, but ineffective. MOM probably Cornell even though the first goal was a shocker that set the tone.
@swannyEDB
No heart, no desire, Fergie Out.
MOM: Difficult, but as he kept the score to 4, Cornell.
@lukejuanpywell
Not down, but that was awful. MOM Grant for the goal.
@buckets95
Desperately need a proper defence coach.
@markposh
Lethargic, zero quality, Coventry were superb. MOM Knight.
@AlexNelson2004