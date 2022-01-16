The brutal response of Peterborough United fans to a heavy home defeat: ‘Fergie out, abysmal players, cheapskate chairman, woeful, clueless, outclassed and even the man of the match was bad!’

Bali Mumba of Posh slips during the game against Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The manager, the chairman and the players all received stick on social media after a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Coventry City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

The PT asked for six word summaries and a man-of-the-match nomination. All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter.

Woeful display way off the pace. MOM Cornell second half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United in action against Coventry City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@MalcomSquires

Bristol Rovers is more our level. MOM (Least bad): Knight

@gerry_maxwell

Posh inept, clueless, Coventry fans awesome.

@ianmyhill

Tactically all over the place. MOM - Josh Knight.

@PaulGC84

Mindless, clueless, hopeless and definitely pointless.

@CHAMM24

Outclassed everywhere, League One here we come.

MOM Josh Knight.

@pbormikky

Sat in cold. Posh were awful! MOM Every non-Posh player.

@ShowbizJones

It could have been eight. MOM Knight.

@paul_gauntlett

Time for a shake-up

@StimsonBarry

Away form finally comes home. MOM At a push, Cornell.

@Rutlandspinner

Little quality, lacklustre. Coventry basics better. No-one MOM

@Fig428

Darragh stop saying trust the process.

@Tomo40posh

Fergie out, Fergie out, Fergie out.

@steve9200

Lightweight, lacklustre, listless, lacking, lifeless, lost. MOM Josh Knight.

@TobyWoody

Maybe three local derbies next season! MOM: Knight.

@Andy_Shaw74

We lacked discipline, desire and quality.

@boyce_peter

Going down going down going down.

@w4wilcox

Next 3 games are crucial for Darren.

@mne_nikola

Looked tired, tried but lacked quality. MOM -Ronnie Edwards.

@PaulHow19538679

Completely outclassed. Could have been 10. MOM Burrows.

@romysdad

Poor recruitment and Fergie is clueless.

@theperkins

Too slow, no leaders, no threat. MOM Josh Knight.

@GrazzaHope

Cheapskate chairman will blame players again.

@Asphalt_Waves

Poor man management, dressing room lost.

@Toddoldboy

Goodbye Championship, not at the races! MOM Cornell.

@C5RNS

Management change last throw of dice.

@DazMoody

Players abysmal. Management worse. We’re down.

MOM Cornell, but even he was poor.

@clarkbatfan

Can’t print what I’m thinking.

@Robewing71

Coventry excellent, Posh pretty, but ineffective. MOM probably Cornell even though the first goal was a shocker that set the tone.

@swannyEDB

No heart, no desire, Fergie Out.

MOM: Difficult, but as he kept the score to 4, Cornell.

@lukejuanpywell

Not down, but that was awful. MOM Grant for the goal.

@buckets95

Desperately need a proper defence coach.

@markposh

Lethargic, zero quality, Coventry were superb. MOM Knight.