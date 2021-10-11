The biggest star to play against Posh in a Football League match at London Road wasn’t really a footballer, the player Darren Ferguson told Manchester United to sign and when Posh beat a side with six future Premier League winners

But will any of Peterborough United’s opponents in the Championship this season get into the Peterborough Telegraph’s list of best (non-Posh) players to play at London Road.

We’ve restricted it to Football League games so no George Best, Bobby Moore or Alan Shearer.

1) Over 13,000 turned up at London Road in 1974 to watch Bobby Charlton and Nobby Stiles, England World Cup winners eight years earlier, play for Preston North End in a 0-0 Third Division draw. Charlton was player-boss of North End and Stiles was player-coach.

2) Future England skipper Harry Kane scored for Millwall in a 3-0 win at London Road in March, 2012.

3) England star Peter Beardsley played for Hartlepool in a 1-1 draw at Posh in 1999.

4) Genius midfielder Glenn Hoddle was the best player on the pitch in 1992 when Swindon player-manager. The match finished 3-3.

Other big names to star at Posh were Wilfried Zaha for Crystal Palace, legendary Everton goalkeeper Neville Southall for Bury, Jack Grealish when a teenager on loan at Notts County and Ian Rush when a young pup at Chester. Liverpool and England heroes Kevin Keegan and Ray Clemence played for Scunthorpe at London Road.

Zaha reportedly got his move to Manchester United on the recommendation of Posh boss Darren Ferguson after his father Sir Alex asked him to name the best player in the Championship that season.

When Posh beat Leicester 2-1 in a 2013 Championship fixture, six of the Foxes starters (Vardy, Drinkwater, Schmeichel, De Laet, Morgan and King) went on to win Premier League champions medals with their club three years later. Future England cap Michael Keane also played for Leicester that day.

But the biggest star of them all wasn’t even a footballer. England’s all-time great cricketer Ian Botham played for Scunthorpe at Posh in 1982, a year after his Headingley heroics in an Ashes Test match.

1. Posh star Lee Tomlin challenged by Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan in 2013. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Ian Botham of Scunthorpe United Photo: Midlands Photo Sales