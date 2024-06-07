It will be interesting to find out if he can break into the PT chart of all-time best Posh wide players which accompanies these words.
Here are some of your views on the best Posh wingers as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…
Gary Worrall was superb! – @PaulHowell858.
You can’t have this list without a notable mention for Garry Kimble even if it is just for one glorious moment – @PUFCChris
Worrell Sterling joined the club at precarious moment (fighting to stay in Football League) then a few years later put in a performance at Huddersfield (play off semi-final 2nd leg) that helped us win promotion to tier 2 for the first time – @buckrodgersposh
Coin toss between Etherington and Mason Clark. But I would choose Etherington solely because of how his career panned out and the success he had.- @FollowerPosh
I still rate Gwion Edwards as a very good player for us. Gutted when he left – @richard_pufc
Bobby Barnes, when he and Tony Adcock joined it took us to the next level – @ma_parsons
David Farrell just for the hat-trick – @GlennHackney11
Maddison. Simply genius – @andyfairch
Not really sure what a winger is, but if Mark Little was one, he was pretty good! – @Webmelanie
When Noel Cantwell returned for his second spell he put Noel Luke and Errington Kelly on the wings and they were electric. We played some great football, with Jackie Gallagher and Stevie Phillips up front – @TheAdrianDurham
Ricky Otto. Solely for his goal vs Watford – @ShiellB1
Joe Ward. I know maybe not everyone will agree but think he deserves a mention. Over 200 appearances, often influential in games and generally gave his all – @csking75
Garry Kimble for his one moment in Posh folklore. Felt sorry for him when he got released at the end of that (and his only) season with us. I thought he was decent enough. At least he’ll always have that goal against Liverpool to be remembered. Can’t take that away from him – @thebeakerbro
Read on for the PT chart, in reverse order….