It will be interesting to find out if he can break into the PT chart of all-time best Posh wide players which accompanies these words.

Here are some of your views on the best Posh wingers as told to @PTAlanSwann on X…

Gary Worrall was superb! – @PaulHowell858.

You can’t have this list without a notable mention for Garry Kimble even if it is just for one glorious moment – @PUFCChris

Worrell Sterling joined the club at precarious moment (fighting to stay in Football League) then a few years later put in a performance at Huddersfield (play off semi-final 2nd leg) that helped us win promotion to tier 2 for the first time – @buckrodgersposh

Coin toss between Etherington and Mason Clark. But I would choose Etherington solely because of how his career panned out and the success he had.- @FollowerPosh

I still rate Gwion Edwards as a very good player for us. Gutted when he left – @richard_pufc

Bobby Barnes, when he and Tony Adcock joined it took us to the next level – @ma_parsons

David Farrell just for the hat-trick – @GlennHackney11

Maddison. Simply genius – @andyfairch

Not really sure what a winger is, but if Mark Little was one, he was pretty good! – @Webmelanie

When Noel Cantwell returned for his second spell he put Noel Luke and Errington Kelly on the wings and they were electric. We played some great football, with Jackie Gallagher and Stevie Phillips up front – @TheAdrianDurham

Ricky Otto. Solely for his goal vs Watford – @ShiellB1

Joe Ward. I know maybe not everyone will agree but think he deserves a mention. Over 200 appearances, often influential in games and generally gave his all – @csking75

Garry Kimble for his one moment in Posh folklore. Felt sorry for him when he got released at the end of that (and his only) season with us. I thought he was decent enough. At least he’ll always have that goal against Liverpool to be remembered. Can’t take that away from him – @thebeakerbro

Read on for the PT chart, in reverse order….

1 . 15th - BOBBY MOSS 1969-73....114 apps/19 goals....The first winner of the ‘Posh Player of the Season’ prize in 1969-70. A right-winger who created and scored goals in average teams. Went on to have a long career working at Perkins. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . 14th - SCOTT HOUGHTON 1996-1999...87 apps/15 goals...A crowd-pleasing ex-Spurs player who formed a lethal wing attack with David Farrell. Scorer of quality goals, including two in a surprise Boxing Day win at Millwall. Joined the police force after leaving professional football. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . 13th - CHRIS WHELPDALE 2007-2011...143 apps/13 goals...An unsung hero of Darren Ferguson’s first outstanding Posh team. The boy from Billericay was a steady presence on the right flank who chipped in with important goals, notably against big rivals - at the time - MK Dons, and Leicester City in a top-of-the-table League One clash. Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales