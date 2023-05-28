Betfred have conducted a study into the cost of every season ticket in the EFL for the 2022/23 campaign to determine which club’s season tickets have been the best value-for-money purchase in regard to their team’s home form this season.

Betfred discovered that relegated MK Dons had the worst value-for-money season tickets for 2022/23, with their loyal followers paying £92.50 per-win at the Stadium MK.

Season ticket holders of Bolton Wanderers, who were defeated by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals, spent just £17.65 for each of their club’s 14 home wins at the University of Bolton Stadium this season.

For the study, Betfred used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win. Statistics from home ties in play-off semi-finals were not included in the study as the cost for attending these fixtures aren’t factored into season ticket prices.

Here is how every League One side ranks, from worst to best value. Let us know your thoughts on Posh season-tickets via our social media channels.

1 . MK Dons Season ticket cost: £370 Home wins: 4 Cost-per-win: £92.50

2 . Forest Green Rovers Season ticket cost: £323 Home wins: 5 Cost-per-win: £64.60

3 . Oxford United Season ticket cost: £329 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £54.83

4 . Bristol Rovers (17) Season ticket cost: £315 Home wins: 6 Cost-per-win: £52.50