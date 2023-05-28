The best value for money season-tickets for EVERY League One club in the 2022/23 season and how much it cost fans of Peterborough United, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby County and Ipswich Town to see a home win - picture gallery
Betfred discovered that relegated MK Dons had the worst value-for-money season tickets for 2022/23, with their loyal followers paying £92.50 per-win at the Stadium MK.
Season ticket holders of Bolton Wanderers, who were defeated by Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals, spent just £17.65 for each of their club’s 14 home wins at the University of Bolton Stadium this season.
For the study, Betfred used the cheapest adult season ticket available from every club in the EFL to work out the respective cost-per-win. Statistics from home ties in play-off semi-finals were not included in the study as the cost for attending these fixtures aren’t factored into season ticket prices.
Here is how every League One side ranks, from worst to best value.
