The best pictures from Peterborough United's derby day victory over Cambridge United

For the second consecutive season, Posh completed a league double over their fierce rivals. The combined score in those matches have been 13-1 in Posh's favour!

On Saturday, Tayo Edun stepped forward to make himself the hero with a brilliant free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory and spark brilliant scenes of celebration at full-time.

Unfortunately, it looks as if there will not be a Cambridgeshire Derby so enjoy the below pictures from what is set to be the last league derby for at least a season!