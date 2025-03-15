Tayo Edun is mobbed by his teammates after scoring his free-kick.placeholder image
The best pictures from Peterborough United's derby day victory over Cambridge United

By Ben Jones
Published 15th Mar 2025, 23:35 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 23:43 BST
Peterborough United proved themselves to be the pride of Cambridgeshire once again.

For the second consecutive season, Posh completed a league double over their fierce rivals. The combined score in those matches have been 13-1 in Posh's favour!

On Saturday, Tayo Edun stepped forward to make himself the hero with a brilliant free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory and spark brilliant scenes of celebration at full-time.

Unfortunately, it looks as if there will not be a Cambridgeshire Derby so enjoy the below pictures from what is set to be the last league derby for at least a season!

Jed Steer was in fine form during the match, saving Posh on multiple occasions. Here he is applauding the travelling fans at the end.

Jed Steer was in fine form during the match, saving Posh on multiple occasions. Here he is applauding the travelling fans at the end. Photo: David Lowndes

Captain Kyprianou was all smiles at full-time.

Captain Kyprianou was all smiles at full-time. Photo: David Lowndes

Hector Kyprianou was front and centre at the ned after putting in one of his strongest performances in the season.

Hector Kyprianou was front and centre at the ned after putting in one of his strongest performances in the season. Photo: David Lowndes

James Dornelly is flying right now.

James Dornelly is flying right now. Photo: David Lowndes

