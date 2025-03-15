The best pictures from Peterborough United's derby day victory over Cambridge United

For the second consecutive season, Posh completed a league double over their fierce rivals. The combined score in those matches have been 13-1 in Posh's favour!
On Saturday, Tayo Edun stepped forward to make himself the hero with a brilliant free-kick to secure a 1-0 victory and spark brilliant scenes of celebration at full-time.
Unfortunately, it looks as if there will not be a Cambridgeshire Derby so enjoy the below pictures from what is set to be the last league derby for at least a season!
1. Cambridge United 0-1 Posh
Jed Steer was in fine form during the match, saving Posh on multiple occasions. Here he is applauding the travelling fans at the end. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Cambridge United 0-1 Posh
Captain Kyprianou was all smiles at full-time. Photo: David Lowndes
3. Cambridge United 0-1 Posh
Hector Kyprianou was front and centre at the ned after putting in one of his strongest performances in the season. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Cambridge United 0-1 Posh
James Dornelly is flying right now. Photo: David Lowndes