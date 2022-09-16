You could write the post match quotes before the final whistle sounds – ‘We need to be more ruthless in front of goal’ or ‘We have to start taking our chances’ are just two of the variations.

Scoring when you’re on top and taking your chances is of course the name of the game and one that any top side will possess.

But just which sides in League One are the duds when it comes to putting chances away and who are the teams you can’t allow a sniff on goal.

Here we have all the answers courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1. Morecambe Shots: 89 Goals: 4 Strike rate: 4.5 % Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales

2. Derby County Shots: 121 Goals: 7 Strike rate: 5.8% Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

3. Oxford United Shots: 119 Goals: 7 Strike rate: 5.9% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Fleetwood Town Shots: 127 Goals: 8 Strike rate: 6.3% Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales