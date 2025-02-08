Former Posh skipper Oliver Norburn is now at Wigan. Photo Joe Dent./theposh.com

​The battle to beat the drop from League One could easily go onto the final games of the season on May 3.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​And Posh, unusually for them at this level, are right in the thick of the fight.

Posh have not appeared in League Two since their promotion season of 2007-08.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current run of 17 years outside the basement division is the longest in the club’s history.

Key Posh player Kwame Poku. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Until Darragh MacAnthony and Darren Ferguson teamed up, Posh had never avoided fourth tier football for longer than seven years (1961-1968) in their Football League history.

The stakes are high for Posh, and every one of other eight teams who can reasonably be considered relegation candidates, but who is best-placed to survive now transfer windows are closed?

The fixtures between the bottom nine still to be played this season are on the facing page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League One position and points as of Saturday, February 8. Relegation odds are taken from Sky Bet and were correct on Saturday.

Former Posh youngster Andrew Oluwabori is now at Exeter City. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

WIGAN

Current position: 16th

Current points: 34

State of play: The Latics are still reeling from the loss of star man Thelo Aasgaard to Luton Town and no wonder as he had scored twice as many goals as any other player for a team who are the lowest scorers in the division. January signings Ronan Darcy from Crawley and ex-Posh man Oliver Norburn are not likely to improve those statistics. Wigan did hang on to highly-rated goalkeeper Sam Tickle though which was massive for a team who have conceded fewer goals than second-placed Wycombe.

Relegation odds: 18/1

EXETER

Current position: 17th

Current points: 32

State of Play: Relegation alarm bells must be ringing loudly at St James Park despite a decent first-half of the season. Exeter are the worst team in the division over the last six games with just one measly point courtesy of a last-minute goal at Posh. Without that draw they’d now be below Posh. The Grecians have been leaking goals for fun – 13 in the last three matches – hence the arrival of a couple of defenders on deadline day, but they also lost top man MIllenic Alli (another Luton recruit) and ex-Posh kid Andrew Oluwabori probably won’t be an adequate replacement.

Relegation odds: 7/2

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Current position: 17th

Current points: 33

State of play: The Cobblers have improved under Kevin Nolan and have just recorded back-to-back wins for the first time the season. If the three loan players signed in January settle quickly they could get away from trouble, although the lack of a prolific goalscorer is a negative. In their last game they looked to have the defensive organistian and desire to stay out of trouble

Relegation odds: 2/1.

BRISTOL ROVERS

Current position: 18th

Current points: 31

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State of play: They outplayed Posh last weekend to continue a good run of home form under new manager Inigo Calderon, but they’ve been weak away. Rovers recruited well in January particularly centre-back Sil Swinkels from Aston Villa, but the loss of loan goalkeeper Josh Griffiths on deadline day is seen as a huge blow by club followers. A couple of big games against relegation rivals coming up this month.

Relegation odds: 11/8

POSH

Current position: 20th

Current points: 30

State of play: Medical bulletins on the fitness of Kwame Poku have become compulsive viewing for Posh fans. Without him they’ve become powderpuff up top, while remaining leaky at the back. Posh only have seven home games to play which is a nightmare for team that has struggled so badly away from home. Three defensive recruits in January should have helped, but allowing Joel Randall to become another of last season’s star men to leave London Road was risky.

Relegation odds: 4/1

BURTON ALBION

Current position: 21st

Current points: 25

State of play: The Brewers are steadily making up ground on those above them as a policy of signing as many players as possible occasionally pays off. If veteran manager Gary Bowyer gets an eclectic squad to safety it would still be some achievement.

Relegation odds: 2/9.

CRAWLEY TOWN

Current position: 22nd

Current points: 24

State of play: The Reds still have seven games to play against teams in the bottom nine and they have three more games at home than away to play so it would be crazy to write them off. They play an expansive style of football which also makes them dangerous. Recruitment was steady in January.

Relegation odds: 1/2

SHREWSBURY TOWN

Current position: 23rd

Current points: 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

State of play: Manager Gareth Ainsworth has certainly got ‘The Shrews’ fighting as a come-from-behind win at home to Mansfield while playing with 10 men recently proved. Their January transfer window business was strange though as three players came in from non-league football as well as a striker who was unwanted by League Two Bradford City. Ainsworth’s men are desperate for firepower and they don’t appear to have it. Tough games coming up before they visit Posh on March 1.

Relegation odds: 2/7

CAMBRIDGE UNITED

Current position: 24th

Current points: 22

State of play: They’ve looked like favourites for the drop since a dismal start to the season, and a 6-1 loss at Posh in November merely reinforced that expectation. ‘The U’s’ have shown recent glimmers of form without making up much ground on those immediately above them. The January signings of forward Dom Ballard and goalkeeper Nathan Bishop from Sunderland look good ones though.

Relegation odds: 1/5

The Final Verdict

16th: Bristol Rovers

17th: Wigan

18th: Northampton

19th: POSH

20th: Crawley

Relegated

21st: Exeter

22nd: Burton

23rd: Shrewsbury

24th: Cambridge.