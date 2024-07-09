Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town bring more big stadiums to the league, joining the likes of Charlton, Bolton and Wigan in having hosted top flight football.

It all means that Posh fans can look forward to some big ticket allocations for away games this season.

Here we look at the allocations Posh can expect to be given around the league.

Let us know which are your favourite grounds to visit around the league and why via our social media channels.