The average crowds for every League One side this season and where Peterborough United, Stockport County, Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers and the rest ranked

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th May 2025, 12:01 BST
Posh fans watched another season to remember as their side flirted with relegation and also enjoyed another Wembley win.

They saw a real mixed bag of results at home with fine performances mixed in with some real drubbings.

But the fans stayed there through thick and thin to support Posh. Over the 23 games nearly 200,000 fans headed to the Weston Homes Stadium. Around the league a whopping 5.321m fans took in games.

So how did the Posh crowds compare to their league rivals? Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)

26,717

1. Birmingham City

26,717 Photo: Getty Images

21,459

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,459 Photo: Getty Images

18,831

3. Huddersfield Town

18,831 Photo: Getty Images

15,255

4. Charlton Athletic

15,255 Photo: Getty Images

