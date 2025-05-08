They saw a real mixed bag of results at home with fine performances mixed in with some real drubbings.

But the fans stayed there through thick and thin to support Posh. Over the 23 games nearly 200,000 fans headed to the Weston Homes Stadium. Around the league a whopping 5.321m fans took in games.

So how did the Posh crowds compare to their league rivals? Here we take a look at the average crowds for every League One side over the season, running from highest to lowest. (Figures are supplied by the transfermarkt.co.uk website)