Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Cambridge United and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more big gates to the Weston Homes Stadium.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while Posh welcomed average games of nearly 9,000 fans to home League One games last season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Charlton, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.