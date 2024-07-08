Peterborough United had average home gates of just under 9,000 last season.Peterborough United had average home gates of just under 9,000 last season.
The average attendance of EVERY League One side from last season and how Peterborough United compares to Cambridge United, Rotherham United, Barnsley and the rest

Peterborough fans can look forward to plenty more great games this season with another League One promotion campaign in the offing.

Games against the likes of Birmingham City, Cambridge United and Huddersfield Town are sure to bring plenty more big gates to the Weston Homes Stadium.

More than 5.3m fans watched League One football last season, while Posh welcomed average games of nearly 9,000 fans to home League One games last season.

But how do those crowds compare with the likes of Charlton, Exeter City, Lincoln City, and the rest of League One?

Here we look at the alternative League One table, based on crowd averages.

The figures come from the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

21,180

1. Birmingham City

21,180

21,022

2. Bolton Wanderers

21,022

19,418

3. Huddersfield Town

19,418

13,481

4. Charlton Athletic

13,481

