Peterborough United have lost in the play-offs for the last two seasons.

The automatic promotion odds for EVERY League One side: Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers, Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 15th Jul 2024, 11:18 BST
Next season’s League One promises to be another competitive battle at both ends of the table.

Clubs are currenrly working hard to revamp their squad with the summer transfer window in full swing.

Posh will be hoping they can avoid the pain of the play-offs by going straight up,

There will be plenty of competition ahead with Birmingham City and Rotherham United just two sides already having splashed lots of cash.

But who are the bookies favourites for automatic promotion? Here we have all the odds via SkyBet.

Let us know what you think the bottom four will be via our social media channels.

Get more Posh news, here.

11/8

1. Birmingham City

11/8 Photo: Cameron Smith

4/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

4/1 Photo: Getty Images

4/1

3. Rotherham United

4/1 Photo: George Wood

6/1

4. Wrexham

6/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

