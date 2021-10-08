The astonishing payments made by Crystal Palace to take a 16 year-old away from Peterborough United, but a tribunal will set the final transfer fee
Teenager Adler Nascimento was paid an astonishing £250k signing on fee when he left Peterborough United for Premier League Crystal Palace in the summer.
Striker Nascimento had made one Posh appearance in the final game of last season when Palace made their approach.
Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the remarkable payaments which also involved a £260k payment to the agent and an offer of £325k from Palace to Posh which has been dismissed as ‘insulting.’
MacAntony responded on social media to a report on ‘The Athletic’ website on the targetting of minors.
MacAnthony tweeted: ‘We had a 16 yr old with single mom targeted by foreign agent who got Premier League club to pay player/family £250k signing on fee & got £260k for himself (71% fee based on player contract) so over £500k in total. Club insultingly offered us £300 odd grand.’
Posh have rejected Palace’s offer and are taking the transfer to a tribunal.
Many other clubs had tried to sign Nascimento. Because the player was under 17 and unable to sign a professional contract Posh could not stop him leaving, but they are entitled to a suitable compensation fee.