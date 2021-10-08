The astonishing payments made by Crystal Palace to take a 16 year-old away from Peterborough United, but a tribunal will set the final transfer fee

Adler Nascimento on his professional debut for Posh at Doncaster Rovers last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Striker Nascimento had made one Posh appearance in the final game of last season when Palace made their approach.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has revealed the remarkable payaments which also involved a £260k payment to the agent and an offer of £325k from Palace to Posh which has been dismissed as ‘insulting.’

MacAntony responded on social media to a report on ‘The Athletic’ website on the targetting of minors.

MacAnthony tweeted: ‘We had a 16 yr old with single mom targeted by foreign agent who got Premier League club to pay player/family £250k signing on fee & got £260k for himself (71% fee based on player contract) so over £500k in total. Club insultingly offered us £300 odd grand.’

Posh have rejected Palace’s offer and are taking the transfer to a tribunal.