The amazing number of miles Peterborough United will travel in the opening two months of the 2025-26 season

Cardiff City Stadium. Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images.

Posh have been handed a tough start to the 2025-26 season with games against two teams relegated from the Championship.

Posh will begin their campaign on Saturday, August 2 with an away game at Cardiff City, which will kick-off at 12:30pm and be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Posh then tackle Luton Town in the first home match of the season. The Hatters will visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, August 9.

Loyal travelling Posh fans will soon rack up the motorway miles as four of the first five away League One games are in Cardiff, Wigan, Exeter and Plymouth! Add in a trip to Huddersfield at the start of September and that’s a total of 2,030 miles to travel in the first two months of the new season.

Home Park, the home of Plymouth Argyle FC. Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

Posh also visit either Accrington Stanley or Oldham Athletic in the first round of the Carabao Cup in week commencing August 11. That’s another 312 or 330 miles depending on the winners of a preliminary round tie which takes the distance to be travelled up to a possible 2,360 miles.

Closer to home Posh face local rivals Northampton Town at home on Saturday, December 13 and away on Saturday, February 28. Cobblers is the nearest Posh opponent at a mere 40 miles away.

Posh host Leyton Orient on Boxing Day and travel to Rotherham on New Year’s Day. Reading will again visit Posh over the festive period on December 29, one of two meetings with ‘The Royals’ in the month.

The fixture computer has not been unkind to Posh as far as midweek away games are concerned with trips to Barnsley, Reading and Stevenage the only confirmed Tuesday trips so far. Fixtures will inevitably change though.

Posh have a tough looking end to the season with matches against Luton (a), Cardiff (h), Blackpool (a) and Stockport (a) in their last six games. Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers visit the Weston Homes Stadium on the final day of the season on May 2.

There are four international windows during the season, therefore the fixtures on September 6 (Huddersfield A), October 11 (Stevenage H), November 15 (Mansfield A), and March 28 (Mansfield H) have the potential to be moved, should it be required by either side.

Holders Posh start their bid for a third straight EFL Trophy win with group games against League One rivals Leyton Orient, League Two side Crawley Town and Aston Villa Under 21s

Provisional FA Cup dates are: First round November 1, second round December 6, third round January 10, fourth round February 14, fifth round March 7, quarter final April 4, semi-final April 25, final May 16.

POSH FIXTURES

League One

AUGUST

Sat 2 Cardiff A

Sat 9 Luton H

Sat 16 Wigan A

Tue 19 Barnsley H

Sat 23 Bradford H

Sat 30 Exeter A

SEPTEMBER

Sat 6 Huddersfield A

Sat 13 Wycombe H

Sat 20 Plymouth A

Sat 27 Lincoln H

OCTOBER

Sat 4 Bolton A

Sat 11 Stevenage H

Sat 18 Burton A

Sat 25 Blackpool H

NOVEMBER

Sat 8 Wimbledon H

Sat 15 Mansfield A

Sat 22 Stockport H

Sat 29 Doncaster A

DECEMBER

Tue 9 Reading A

Sat 13 Northampton H

Sat 20 Port Vale A

Fri 26 Orient H

Mon 29 Reading H

JANUARY

Thu 1 Rotherham A

Sun 4 Lincoln A

Sat 10 Bolton H

Sat 17 Plymouth H

Sat 24 Wycombe A

Tue 27 Stevenage A

Sat 31 Huddersfield H

FEBRUARY

Sat 7 Wigan H

Sat 14 Bradford A

Tue 17 Barnsley A

Sat 21 Exeter H

Sat 28 Northampton A

MARCH

Sat 7 Port Vale H

Sat 14 Orient A

Tue 17 Rotherham H

Sat 21 Wimbledon A

Sat 28 Mansfield H

APRIL

Fri 3 Luton A

Mon 6 Cardiff H

Sat 11 Blackpool A

Sat 18 Burton H

Sat 25 Stockport A

MAY

Sat 2 Doncaster H