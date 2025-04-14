The action and celebration pictures that captured another great day at Wembley for Peterborough United

Photographers David Lowndes and Darren Wiles were at Wembley for the PT. Here is a selection of their best pictures.
1. Posh v Birmingham in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley
Posh fans on the final whistle at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes
2. Posh v Birmingham at Wembley
The Posh team after receiving the EFL Trophy in the Royal Box at Wembley Photo: David Lowndes
3. Posh v Birmingham in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley
Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou with the EFL Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes
4. Posh v Birmingham at Wembley
Posh players celebrate a Wembley win in front of their own fans. Photo: David Lowndes
