Unused Posh substitute Chris Conn-Clarke helps man-of-the-match Harley Mills celebrate after the Wembley win. Photo David Lowndes.Unused Posh substitute Chris Conn-Clarke helps man-of-the-match Harley Mills celebrate after the Wembley win. Photo David Lowndes.
The action and celebration pictures that captured another great day at Wembley for Peterborough United

By Alan Swann
Published 14th Apr 2025, 02:00 BST
Peterborough United enjoyed another sensational day at Wembley as they toppled hot favourites Birmingham City 2-0 to win a second Vertu Trophy Final in two seasons.

Photographers David Lowndes and Darren Wiles were at Wembley for the PT. Here is a selection of their best pictures.

Posh fans on the final whistle at Wembley.

Posh v Birmingham in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley

Posh fans on the final whistle at Wembley. Photo: David Lowndes

The Posh team after receiving the EFL Trophy in the Royal Box at Wembley

Posh v Birmingham at Wembley

The Posh team after receiving the EFL Trophy in the Royal Box at Wembley Photo: David Lowndes

Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou with the EFL Trophy.

Posh v Birmingham in the Vertu Trophy final at Wembley

Posh skipper Hector Kyprianou with the EFL Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes

Posh players celebrate a Wembley win in front of their own fans.

Posh v Birmingham at Wembley

Posh players celebrate a Wembley win in front of their own fans. Photo: David Lowndes

