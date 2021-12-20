The 10 players Peterborough United fans want the club to sign in the January transfer window include a Manchester City teenager, a Welsh international and a striker they tried to buy in the summer

As always they came up with plenty of suggestions and we’ve run the rule over some of them here...
1. COLBY BISHOP
Posh tried to sign this powerful 25 year-old striker from Accrington Stanley (right) in the summer, but the price tag was too hefty. Good signing? Big step up. Any chance? If price is right. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).
2. Jeando Fuchs
A 24 year-old Dundee United midfielder (right). PT Scottish football expert Kevin Swann said: “Strong defensive type. Dynamic, wins the ball, can take it under pressure, passes it on. Not bad going the other way either! Expect him to go to a better side than Posh.” Good signing? Definitely. Any chance? Not really. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images).
3. KABONGO TSHIMANGA
A 24 year-old striker at Chesterfield. Current top scorer in the National League. Good signing? Not now. Any chance? Need better. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.
4. SCOTT TWINE
A 22 year-old attacking midfielder (left) in great form for MK Dons after moving from Swindon in the summer. Good signing? Most likely. Any chance? Not now, probably.